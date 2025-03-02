₹30 crore funding for startups: DPIIT announces Startup Maha Rathi challenge

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the central government has introduced the Startup Maha Rathi challenge as a key feature of the second edition of Startup Mahakumbh. This initiative seeks to bolster startups across India by providing ₹30 crore in funding, mentorship from industry leaders, and networking opportunities with global investors, alongside special awards for standout innovators.

The Startup Maha Rathi challenge spans 11 sectors: AI and DeepTech, biotechnology and healthcare, gaming and sports, fintech, incubators and accelerators, mobility, agricultural technology, B2B and precision manufacturing, D2C, climate technology, and Defence and SpaceTech. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will preside over the award ceremony. The program enjoys support from partners such as Avaana Capital, LetsVenture, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), IVCA, and HDFC.

What is the Startup Maha Rathi Challenge?

This competition unfolds through a multi-stage selection process. It kicks off with applications opening on February 26, 2025, and concludes with a live pitching finale from April 3-5, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Startups shortlisted for the grand jury round will each receive ₹1 lakh guaranteed. The top two in each sector will secure ₹10 lakh, the next five will get ₹5 lakh each, and the following five per track will access ₹3 lakh. Beyond financial rewards, participants will benefit from expert mentorship and investor connections via a jury of over 100 prominent venture capitalists, angel investors, and sector specialists.

About Startup Mahakumbh

Startup Mahakumbh is a pioneering event uniting India’s startup ecosystem, including startups, investors, incubators, accelerators, and industry leaders across various domains. Following the resounding success of its debut, the second edition is poised for a grand return in 2025. The inaugural event drew over 48,581 business visitors, who interacted with 1,306 exhibitors—featuring top startups, soonicorns, and unicorns—from more than 26 states and 14+ countries. It also welcomed 300+ incubators and accelerators, along with 200+ leading angel investors, VCs, and family offices.

SOURCE