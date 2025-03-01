14 more BRO workers were saved in Uttarakhand’s snow, but 8 are still stuck

A massive avalanche hit Mana village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, trapping 55 workers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). So far, rescue teams have successfully saved 47 workers, while eight remain trapped under deep snow. The rescue operation, however, has faced challenges due to heavy snowfall and the threat of more avalanches.

Latest Updates on the Rescue Operation

How Many Workers Were Trapped?

Initially, reports suggested that 57 workers were caught in the avalanche, but Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman later clarified that two workers were on leave, reducing the number to 55.

Rescue efforts began immediately, and by Friday night, 33 workers were pulled out safely. On Saturday morning, 14 more were rescued, bringing the total to 47 survivors. However, eight workers are still trapped under nearly seven feet of snow.

Where Were the Workers From?

The trapped workers belong to different states, including:

Bihar

Uttar Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh

Punjab

Jammu and Kashmir

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority released a list of 10 workers but did not specify their home states.

What Happened?

The avalanche struck early on Friday morning between 5:30 AM and 6:00 AM at a BRO camp between Mana and Badrinath. It buried workers inside eight containers and a shed.

Immediately, rescue teams, including the Army’s Ibex Brigade, specially trained for high-altitude rescue operations, were deployed. Over 100 army personnel, along with doctors and ambulances, rushed to the site.

Challenges in the Rescue Mission

Harsh Weather Conditions: Heavy snowfall has made the operation extremely difficult.

Deep Snow Cover: The trapped workers are buried under six to seven feet of snow.

Risk of More Avalanches: Two smaller avalanches followed the main one, forcing a temporary halt in rescue efforts.

Rescue Operations Halted Due to Bad Weather

The rescue mission was paused due to worsening weather conditions and the risk of another avalanche. Officials say the situation is critical, and the safety of the rescue teams is also a concern.

Where Did the Avalanche Occur?

The disaster happened near Mana, the last village on the India-Tibet border at an altitude of 3,200 meters. Mana is located just three kilometers from Badrinath, a famous pilgrimage site.

Government’s Response and Helpline Numbers

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s Monitoring

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is closely monitoring the situation from Dehradun. He is in constant touch with officials to ensure a swift and effective rescue operation.

Union Home Minister’s Assurance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to CM Dhami and assured full central government support to evacuate the trapped workers safely.

Helpline Numbers Issued

The Uttarakhand government has issued emergency contact numbers for families of the trapped workers:

Mobile: 8218867005, 9058441404

Telephone: 0135-2664315

Toll-Free: 1070

Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway Blocked

The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway near Karnaprayag has been blocked due to continuous rainfall and falling debris. Several areas, including Animath and Pagal Nala in the Jyotirmath Kotwali region, have reported roadblocks. Authorities are working to clear the highway and restore traffic.

The Uttarakhand avalanche has left eight workers still trapped under deep snow, while 47 have been rescued. Rescue teams are working tirelessly, but bad weather and avalanche risks have slowed down the efforts. The state and central governments are actively monitoring the situation, and all resources are being mobilized to save those still trapped. Meanwhile, families of the affected workers can reach out through emergency helpline numbers for updates.

Source