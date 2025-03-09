75-Year-Old Woman Finally Gets Her SASSA Card After Multiple Failed Attempts

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has extended the deadline for beneficiaries to switch from the gold card to the new black card until March 20. This follows public concerns over long queues and accessibility issues.

For 75-year-old Janvi Pillay, the third time was the charm. After two failed attempts due to long queues, she finally managed to swap her card at Shoprite on Dr Pixley kaSeme Street on Friday, February 28.

Challenges Faced by Pensioners

Long queues at retail outlets such as Shoprite, Checkers, SPAR, and Boxer have made the process difficult for the elderly.

Lack of toilet facilities in the Durban CBD was raised as a concern by Pete Davies, a pensioner from Glenwood.

Despite these issues, most beneficiaries report that once at the counter, the card swap process is quick and hassle-free.

Where and When Can Beneficiaries Swap Their Cards?

Card replacements are available at selected retail stores (SPAR, Shoprite, Checkers, Boxer) and all SASSA offices.

The Durban CBD Shoprite processes an average of 100 grant recipients per day between 08:00 and 17:00, Monday to Friday.

Will Grants Be Affected If You Don’t Swap by March 20?

No, grant payments will continue even after the deadline.

If you miss the deadline, you will need to visit your nearest Post Office branch to access your funds.

The government will monitor the process and provide daily updates to ensure a smooth transition.

The SASSA gold-to-black card transition has faced challenges, including long queues and accessibility issues, but the process itself is efficient once at the counter. The March 20 deadline extension gives beneficiaries more time, and grants will still be paid even if the swap isn’t completed by then.

If you haven’t swapped your card yet, visit your nearest SASSA office or retail outlet as soon as possible to avoid delays in accessing your funds.

