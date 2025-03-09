90-Hour Workweek: Ex-WHO Chief Says It is Possible But There is a Catch

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO Chief Scientist, has weighed in on the debate over long workweeks, stating that while short bursts of intense work are possible, sustaining such schedules over long periods is unrealistic.

Her comments come in response to recent statements by Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy and L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan, who suggested 70-90 hour workweeks to drive India’s economic growth.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan on Long Work Hours

Speaking to PTI, Swaminathan acknowledged that:

Hard work is necessary, but the human body has limits.

Burnout and stress can result from long-term excessive work.

Productivity declines after prolonged work hours, with mental fatigue reducing efficiency.

She emphasized:

“You can work hard for a few months, like during COVID, but could we have continued that for years? I am not sure.”

Impact of COVID-19 on Work Culture

During the pandemic, healthcare workers and researchers worked long hours, sacrificing sleep and well-being.

Burnout was widespread, leading to many professionals quitting.

Swaminathan stressed the need for mental breaks and rest to maintain long-term productivity and health.

The 70-90 Hour Workweek Debate

Statements Supporting Long Workweeks

Narayana Murthy (Infosys Founder) suggested a 70-hour workweek to improve India’s economic output.

S.N. Subrahmanyan (L&T Chairman) pushed for 90-hour workweeks, urging employees to work on Sundays.

Amitabh Kant (Former Niti Aayog CEO) claimed that if India aims for a $30 trillion economy, Indians must work 80-90 hours per week.

Government’s Response

The Labour Ministry clarified that no proposal exists to increase work hours beyond the standard 48-hour week.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje reaffirmed that working conditions will not be altered to match corporate demands.

Is Working 90 Hours a Week Realistic?

Experts argue that:

Short-term sprints can be productive.

Long-term excessive work leads to burnout, stress, and decreased efficiency.

Mental and physical health suffer without adequate rest and sleep.

Innovation and creativity decline when overworked.

Swaminathan concluded:

“You can work for 12 hours, but your best work stops after 8 hours. Long workweeks are not sustainable.”

While dedication and hard work are essential for progress, pushing for 70-90 hour workweeks may backfire by causing burnout and reducing productivity. Experts suggest that a balanced work-life approach is more effective in driving long-term economic growth.

With the government rejecting extreme work-hour proposals, the focus should shift toward efficient work strategies, innovation, and skill development rather than sheer work hours.

Source