AAP MLAs Suspended for Chanting Jai Bhim? Atishi Slams Delhi Assembly

The Delhi Assembly witnessed high drama as 21 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, were suspended for three days for disrupting Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena’s address. The suspension, proposed by Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, was passed through a voice vote in the House.

Atishi strongly criticized the move, accusing the BJP of dictatorship and claiming that AAP MLAs were suspended for raising ‘Jai Bhim’ slogans. She also alleged that for the first time in Delhi Assembly’s history, elected MLAs were not allowed to enter the premises.

Key Developments in the Delhi Assembly Suspension Row

AAP’s Allegations Against BJP

Atishi accused the BJP-led Delhi government of acting undemocratically by suspending AAP MLAs.

She claimed that the suspension was politically motivated and aimed at silencing the opposition.

According to Atishi, AAP MLAs were banned from entering the Vidhan Sabha premises, which she called unprecedented in Delhi’s legislative history.

Why Were AAP MLAs Suspended?

The MLAs were suspended for disrupting the inaugural address of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena during the first session of the newly formed House.

The proposal for their suspension was introduced by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and approved through a voice vote.

The suspended MLAs cannot participate in assembly proceedings on February 27 and 28.

CAG Report Triggers Political Clash

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Delhi’s excise policy has added fuel to the political fire. The report, tabled by new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (BJP), revealed that the Delhi government suffered over ₹2,000 crore in losses due to the flawed 2021-22 excise policy.

What the CAG Report Highlights

The Delhi government incurred massive losses due to policy weaknesses and poor execution.

There were alleged violations in issuing liquor licenses, ignoring expert panel recommendations.

The excise policy, introduced under then Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, was later scrapped amid corruption allegations.

BJP vs AAP Over CAG Report

BJP accused AAP of deliberately delaying the CAG report to hide corruption.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta claimed that AAP was trying to divert public attention by creating disturbances in the House.

AAP leaders defended the excise policy, blaming its flaws on previous policies and administrative hurdles.

Political Reactions and Public Response

BJP’s Stand

BJP leaders have accused AAP of misgovernance and corruption, using the CAG report as evidence.

They claimed that the suspension of MLAs was necessary to maintain decorum in the Assembly.

AAP’s Counterattack

AAP has labeled the move as an attack on democracy, arguing that they were suspended for raising slogans in support of Dalit icon Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Atishi and other AAP leaders have called the BJP’s rule in Delhi “dictatorial” and vowed to fight back politically.

Public Reaction

The issue has sparked debates on freedom of expression in legislative assemblies.

Many supporters of AAP see the suspension as an unfair political strategy, while BJP supporters argue that discipline in the Assembly is necessary.

The Delhi Assembly suspension row has intensified the AAP-BJP rivalry, with both sides using the controversy to strengthen their political narratives. While AAP calls it “an attack on democracy”, BJP defends it as a disciplinary action against unruly behavior.

Meanwhile, the CAG report’s revelations on the excise policy continue to fuel corruption allegations against the previous AAP government. With elections approaching, this political battle is expected to escalate further.

