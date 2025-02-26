After Shivraj Chouhan, BJP’s Jaideep Shergill Critics Air India: Worst Airline Ever

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to express his frustration with Air India’s service. In a strongly worded post, he claimed that if there were an “Oscar for the worst airline,” Air India would win in all categories.”

Shergill did not reveal the exact incident that led to his outrage, but he pointed out several major problems with the airline:

Broken seats

Rude staff

Poor ground support

Lack of customer service

He added that while flying with Air India was never pleasant, his recent experience was the worst so far.

Air India Responds to Shergill’s Complaints

Soon after his post gained traction, Air India responded with an apology, stating:

“Dear Mr. Shergill, we apologise for the inconvenience caused. Kindly share the travel details with us via DM. We’ll get in touch with you.”

However, this response did little to calm the criticism, as many passengers echoed Shergill’s sentiments about Air India’s declining service quality.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Also Criticizes Air India

Jaiveer Shergill was not the only BJP leader to complain about Air India. On Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also slammed the airline, sharing his experience of being assigned a broken seat on an Air India flight.

Chouhan’s Experience on Flight AI436

Chouhan was traveling from Bhopal to Delhi on Air India flight AI436.

He was given seat number 8C, which he found to be broken and sunken in, making it uncomfortable to sit.

Despite paying full fare, he felt that Air India was cheating passengers by making them sit in poor-quality seats.

Air India’s Management Under Tata Group: A Disappointment?

Chouhan expressed his disappointment that Air India had not improved under Tata Group’s ownership. He expected better service but now believes it was a misconception to think that Tata’s takeover would bring positive changes.

“I don’t care about discomfort in sitting, but it is unethical to make passengers sit on bad and uncomfortable seats after charging them full fare. Isn’t this cheating the passengers?”

Air India’s Response and Government Inquiry

Following these public complaints, Air India once again issued an apology and announced a “thorough probe” into the matter.

Additionally, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken note of the complaints and has asked Air India to submit a report on the situation.

Is Air India’s Service Getting Worse?

Air India has been under scrutiny for its service quality for years. Despite high expectations after Tata Sons took over the airline in 2022, many passengers, including political leaders, continue to report poor experiences.

Common Complaints Against Air India:

Old and poorly maintained aircraft

Frequent delays and mismanagement

Rude and unhelpful staff

Unhygienic conditions on flights

Customer complaints being ignored

Will Air India Improve?

While the Tata Group has been working on modernizing Air India, these incidents suggest that there is still a long way to go in fixing its service and customer experience.

The recent criticisms from BJP leaders Jaiveer Shergill and Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlight Air India’s ongoing service issues, particularly with broken seats and poor customer support. Despite Tata Group’s efforts to revamp the airline, passenger dissatisfaction remains high.

With both the airline and the DGCA investigating these incidents, it remains to be seen whether Air India can truly improve and restore its reputation as India’s national carrier.

