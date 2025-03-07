Aim to minimize road accidents by 50 percent: Gadkari

On Thursday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that the government targets a 50% reduction in road accidents by 2030, noting that such incidents currently result in a 3% GDP economic loss.

Speaking in New Delhi, he referenced 2022 data showing India recorded 480,000 road accidents, leading to 180,000 deaths and approximately 400,000 severe injuries. Of these fatalities, 140,000 involved people aged 18-45, predominantly two-wheeler riders and pedestrians.

Gadkari made these remarks while launching the two-day Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo (GRIS) in New Delhi, themed “Vision Zero: Sustainable Infratech and Policy for Safer Roads.”

He stressed the urgent need for stronger road safety initiatives and encouraged the road construction sector to adopt advanced technologies and eco-friendly, recyclable materials to improve safety standards.

The minister attributed most Indian road accidents to flawed civil engineering in road design, construction, and maintenance, as well as inadequate signage and markings.

He recommended adopting practices from nations like Spain, Austria, and Switzerland to address these issues. He also criticized subpar detailed project reports (DPRs) for contributing to poor road quality.

Emphasizing road safety as a key focus, Gadkari called for industry-government collaboration to devise solutions for accident prevention. He underscored the role of education in creating safer infrastructure and raising awareness about responsible driving habits.

