Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Goes Off on Elon Musk – Calls Him a Con Man

A video of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) criticizing Elon Musk, calling him a “billionaire con man”, has gone viral on social media. In the clip, AOC slams Musk’s lack of scientific and engineering expertise, questioning his role in approving medical devices and making government-related decisions.

The video has sparked intense debate online, with many supporting AOC’s bold stance, while others defended Musk’s business achievements.

What Did AOC Say About Elon Musk?

During her speech, AOC did not hold back, stating:

“Elon Musk is not a scientist, he is not an engineer. He is a billionaire con man with a lot of money. He does not have this kind of good background.”

She also criticized Musk for allegedly giving access to government treasury funds to young, inexperienced individuals.

“If you all think he is an expert in that, I’ve got a bridge to nowhere to sell you. These are people’s lives on the line, and we cannot laugh them away.”

AOC’s remarks were met with cheers from supporters, while Musk’s defenders dismissed them as political rhetoric.

Public Reaction: Social Media Divided

The video quickly gained traction online, with users either applauding AOC’s boldness or defending Musk’s contributions.

Supporters of AOC Said:

“She has more bls than anyone who calls themselves a representative of the people. We need 100 more AOCs.”**

“She’s the only one in the Democratic party with a backbone.”

“Musk is just another billionaire profiting off hardworking Americans.”

Musk’s Defenders Responded:

“Elon Musk has done more for innovation than AOC ever will.”

“SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink—what has she built? Nothing.”

“She’s just looking for attention by attacking someone more successful than her.”

AOC’s History of Criticism Against Musk

This is not the first time AOC has taken aim at Elon Musk.

Earlier this year, she called Musk “one of the most unintelligent billionaires” during an Instagram Live session.

She also accused him of being “morally vacant” and lacking expertise in government spending policies.

Musk, known for his feisty social media presence, has yet to publicly respond to AOC’s latest remarks.

AOC’s latest attack on Elon Musk has once again divided opinions between those who view him as a visionary entrepreneur and those who see him as an out-of-touch billionaire. With both figures being outspoken and controversial, this feud is unlikely to end anytime soon.

Will Musk respond? Or will AOC’s comments spark a larger debate on billionaire influence in government?

