Amit Shah to Hold High-Level Meeting to Review Delhi’s Law & Order

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to review the law and order situation in Delhi, officials familiar with the matter said.

The meeting, scheduled for 11:30 AM in North Block, will be attended by key stakeholders, including newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lt. Governor VK Saxena, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back in power in Delhi after 27 years, the meeting is expected to focus on crime control, women’s safety, cyber crimes, and implementation of new criminal laws.

Key Issues on the Agenda

Officials have indicated that the meeting will cover several critical law and order issues, including:

Implementation of New Criminal Laws – Reviewing the status and challenges in enforcing the recently enacted criminal justice reforms. Women’s Safety – Strengthening measures to ensure safety for women in public spaces and transport. Organized Criminal Gangs – Assessing action taken against gangs operating in the city, including extortion, drug trafficking, and violent crimes. Cyber Crimes – Enhancing efforts to tackle online fraud, financial scams, and digital security threats. Illegal Immigrants – Reviewing the identification and deportation process of illegal migrants. Inter-State Criminal Activities – Strengthening coordination between Delhi Police and neighboring states to tackle cross-border crimes.

Delhi Police’s Presentation on Law and Order

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora is expected to give a detailed presentation on the current law and order situation in Delhi. The presentation will highlight:

Recent crime trends and challenges.

Steps taken to improve public safety.

Use of technology and AI in crime prevention.

Coordination with central and state agencies to curb criminal activities.

BJP’s Return to Power and Its Impact on Law Enforcement

The BJP government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, marks a significant shift after 27 years of opposition rule. With the same party now in control at both the Centre and the state, officials believe there will be better coordination between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Delhi government.

“With the same party ruling at the Centre and Delhi, there will be better coordination between the MHA and the government. The Home Minister is keen to significantly reduce crime in the capital, and we might see more such review meetings in the future,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Amit Shah’s Strong Stand on Law and Order

This is not the first time Amit Shah has emphasized strict law enforcement in Delhi.

In November 2024, Shah visited the Delhi Police Headquarters and directed officers to ensure public safety and implement the government’s “zero tolerance” policy against crime.

He has repeatedly stated that lapses in law and order will not be tolerated.

Expected Outcomes of the Meeting

The meeting is expected to lead to:

Stronger law enforcement strategies in the national capital. New initiatives for women’s safety, including increased patrolling and stricter action against offenders. Improved coordination between Delhi Police and central security agencies. Measures to combat cyber crimes and organized crime networks. A roadmap for effective implementation of new criminal laws.

As Delhi grapples with rising crime and security concerns, Amit Shah’s review meeting signals a firm stance on maintaining law and order. With the BJP now leading both the central and state governments, stronger coordination between law enforcement agencies is expected. The focus on women’s safety, cyber crimes, and organized gangs will be crucial in shaping Delhi’s security landscape in the coming months.

