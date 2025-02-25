Atishi, Gopal Rai and other AAP MLAs suspended from Delhi assembly by Speaker Vijender Gupta over ruckus

On Tuesday, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta expelled 12 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi and Gopal Rai, from the day’s session for disrupting Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s address with slogans. Other AAP members removed included Veer Singh Dhingan, Mukesh Ahlawat, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed, Anil Jha, Vishesh Ravi, and Jarnail Singh.

Atishi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of dishonoring BR Ambedkar by removing his portrait from the chief minister’s office. Speaking at a press conference, she said, “The BJP’s true face is revealed by erasing Babasaheb Ambedkar’s portrait. Do they think Modi can overshadow Babasaheb?” The former chief minister claimed Ambedkar’s images were also taken down from the Delhi Secretariat and assembly under the BJP-led administration.

Meanwhile, the newly formed BJP government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, plans to table 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports during Tuesday’s assembly session, spotlighting alleged financial mismanagement by the previous AAP regime. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva called the reports a “catalog of AAP’s misdeeds,” telling ANI, “We promised Delhi’s people accountability for corruption. After the L-G’s speech, these reports will expose AAP’s dark actions to the public.”

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa added, “The CAG reports unveiling Arvind Kejriwal’s scams will be presented today. Kejriwal hid them for three years, knowing they’d reveal his corruption. All 14 reports will be laid out one by one.” Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh remarked, “The AAP government’s tenure was a disaster—its ministers ended up in jail. The CAG reports will lay bare every detail.”

The reports are slated for presentation following the Lieutenant Governor’s address. Later, the assembly will debate a motion of thanks on the L-G’s speech, with discussions starting at 11 am on February 26, followed by the election of the Deputy Speaker.

SOURCE