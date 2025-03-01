Bank Shutdown in March 2025: Check Full List of Holiday Dates Now

March 2025 will witness several bank holidays across India, as banks will remain closed for at least eight days due to festivals and regional observances. Additionally, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

March is not only the final month of the financial year (2024-25) but also includes major celebrations such as Holi and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Bank Closures in March 2025: Key Highlights

Festival Holidays: Banks will remain closed for major festivals like Holi (March 14) and Eid-ul-Fitr (March 31) in several states.

Weekend Holidays: All banks across India will be closed on March 8 (Second Saturday) and March 22 (Fourth Saturday).

RBI Guidelines for Year-End Transactions: Despite the March 31 holiday, 33 agency banks will remain open for government transactions.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in March 2025

Date Day Holiday Regions Where Banks Will Be Closed March 7 Friday Chapchar Kut Aizawl March 13 Thursday Holika Dahan / Attukal Pongala Dehradun, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram March 14 Friday Holi (Second Day) – Dhuleti / Dhulandi / Dol Jatra Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad (AP & Telangana), Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Shillong, Srinagar March 15 Saturday Holi / Yaosang (Second Day) Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Patna March 22 Saturday Bihar Diwas Patna March 27 Thursday Shab-e-Qadr Jammu, Srinagar March 28 Friday Jumat-ul-Vida Jammu, Srinagar March 31 Monday Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan-Id) / Khutub-E-Ramzan Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad (AP & Telangana), Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

Are Banks Open on March 31, 2025?

March 31 is a public holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr in many states. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed 33 agency banks to remain open for government transactions to ensure smooth financial year-end processing.

How Do Bank Holidays Affect Transactions?

Online Banking Services: Even if banks are closed, customers can still access internet banking, mobile banking, and ATM services.

Cheque Clearance and RTGS/NEFT: Transactions through cheques and fund transfers may be delayed due to holidays.

Government and Business Transactions: March 31 being a year-end deadline, RBI has ensured that government-related banking services remain operational.

March 2025 will have multiple bank holidays due to festivals and weekends. While banking services will be unavailable in many regions on specific dates, online banking and ATMs will remain functional. March 31 is a crucial date for financial transactions, and RBI has taken steps to keep key banking operations open despite the holiday.

If you have important financial activities, make sure to plan your bank visits in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

Source