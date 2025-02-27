Big Change: Pentagon to Take Transgender Members Out of Military

The United States military will remove transgender service members unless they obtain a waiver on a case-by-case basis, according to a Pentagon memo released on Wednesday. This decision follows President Donald Trump’s executive order, issued in late January, aiming to reinstate restrictions on transgender individuals serving in the military.

This latest move marks another shift in the ongoing policy battle over transgender military service, which has fluctuated between Democratic and Republican administrations.

New Pentagon Policy on Transgender Troops

Removal Process for Transgender Service Members

The memo states that service members who:

Have a history or current diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

Show symptoms consistent with gender dysphoria.

Will be processed for separation from military service unless granted a waiver.

Waiver Conditions

To be considered for a waiver, service members must:

Demonstrate 36 consecutive months of stability in their assigned sex. Have never attempted gender transition. Prove that their continued service directly supports warfighting capabilities and is in the government’s compelling interest.

Restrictions on New Military Applicants

The Pentagon’s policy also affects individuals applying to join the military. Applicants will be disqualified if they:

Have a history of gender dysphoria.

Have undergone cross-sex hormone therapy or sex reassignment surgery.

However, like current service members, they can apply for a waiver if their enlistment is considered a “compelling government interest” and they are willing to adhere to all military standards associated with their sex assigned at birth.

A History of Changing Policies on Transgender Troops

The issue of transgender military service has seen multiple reversals in the past decade:

Obama Administration (2016)

Lifted the ban on transgender military service.

Allowed trans troops to serve openly.

Planned to accept transgender recruits from July 1, 2017.

Trump Administration (2017-2019)

Delayed transgender recruitments to 2018.

Reversed Obama-era policy, barring most transgender people from serving.

After legal challenges, a modified ban took effect in April 2019, allowing only some transgender troops to remain under strict conditions.

Biden Administration (2021)

Revoked Trump’s restrictions within days of taking office.

Restored open service for transgender troops.

Trump’s Return to Office (2025)

In January 2025, Trump issued an executive order reinstating restrictions.

Argued that “expressing a false gender identity” does not meet military standards.

Impact and Political Reactions

Supporters of the Policy

The Trump administration argues that transgender individuals may not meet the rigorous physical and mental standards for military service.

Supporters claim the military should focus solely on combat readiness, without accommodating gender transitions.

Critics of the Policy

LGBTQ+ advocates call it discriminatory, arguing that transgender troops have served honorably for years.

Critics say it reduces military diversity and targets a vulnerable group for political reasons.

Democratic leaders and civil rights groups are expected to challenge the policy in court.

The Pentagon’s new policy on transgender troops marks another major shift in US military regulations. While some service members may receive waivers, the strict conditions for eligibility mean many transgender personnel could face discharge.

With legal battles likely ahead, the future of transgender military service remains uncertain as the political divide on LGBTQ+ rights continues to shape national policy.

Source