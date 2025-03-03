Big News: Schools Can not Fully Ban Phones, Says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has ruled that a complete ban on mobile phone use in schools is not practical and has instead advocated for a balanced regulatory policy. The court emphasized that while smartphones can be misused, they also play a crucial role in ensuring student safety and communication with parents.

Court’s Ruling on Smartphone Use in Schools

A bench led by Justice Anup Jairam Bhambani delivered this ruling on February 28, in response to a case involving a Class 10 student from Kendriya Vidyalaya (Dwarka). The student had been barred from attending classes and taking exams after allegedly clicking a teacher’s photo and uploading it on social media.

The court allowed the student to take exams by transferring him to another branch of the school. It also used the case as an opportunity to outline guidelines for regulating smartphone use in educational institutions.

Key Points from the Court’s Decision

1. Mobile Phones Should Be Allowed but Regulated

The court ruled that students should not be completely banned from carrying smartphones to school. However, their use should be strictly regulated to prevent misuse while ensuring their benefits.

2. Phones for Safety and Communication

The court acknowledged that smartphones help students stay connected with parents and enhance safety. In emergencies, access to mobile phones can be critical.

3. No Smartphone Use for Entertainment in Schools

Justice Bhambani suggested that school policies should allow students to carry phones only for essential purposes while restricting their use for entertainment and recreation.

4. Transparent and Fair Enforcement Measures

The court emphasized that any rules on smartphone use should be fair and consistently enforced, without being excessively harsh. Schools should:

Clearly define rules for smartphone use.

Impose reasonable consequences for violations (e.g., confiscation for a limited period or temporary bans on carrying phones).

Ensure students are not subjected to extreme punishments for minor infractions.

Proposed Restrictions on Mobile Phone Use in Schools

To maintain discipline and a focused learning environment, the court recommended the following restrictions:

No mobile phone use in classrooms.

No use of cameras or recording features in common areas and school transport.

Strict regulation on social media use to prevent cyberbullying and privacy breaches.

The Need for Digital Awareness and Parental Involvement

The court also stressed the importance of digital literacy and responsible smartphone use. It recommended that students be educated on:

The risks of excessive screen time, including anxiety and reduced attention span.

The dangers of social media, such as cyberbullying.

Ethical smartphone use and responsible digital behaviour.

Additionally, the court suggested that parents, teachers, and experts should collaborate in developing school policies on mobile phone use. These policies should be reviewed periodically to adapt to technological advancements and emerging challenges.

Existing Policies and Future Recommendations

The court refrained from interfering with current rules but noted that the Delhi Education Directorate’s August 2024 advisory already outlines restrictions on mobile phone use in schools. The authorities have been urged to review and refine these policies in line with the court’s observations.

The Delhi High Court’s ruling highlights the need for a balanced approach when it comes to smartphone use in schools. While mobile phones can be misused, they also serve important educational and safety purposes.

Schools should regulate and monitor smartphone use rather than impose an outright ban. A well-structured policy, developed with input from parents, educators, and experts, will help ensure that technology is used responsibly in schools while maintaining discipline.

