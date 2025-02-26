Big Political Twist: Kejriwal for Rajya Sabha? BJP Hits Back at AAP’s Decision

A tragic road accident in Karnataka claimed the life of a 20-year-old man and left four others injured after a speeding car lost control, hit a divider, and flipped over four times before landing sideways. The horrifying accident took place early Monday morning near Kattihosahalli in Doddaballapur taluk.

According to police officials, the impact of the crash was so severe that two passengers were ejected from the car and landed on the road. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media, showing the car skidding, flipping, and finally coming to a stop on its side.

How the Accident Happened

The car was traveling from Dharwad to Vijayapura in the Devanahalli taluk when the driver lost control.

The vehicle was moving at high speed when it struck a divider.

The car skidded for several meters, flipped over multiple times, and finally landed on its side.

The third flip saw the car land on its front half, and by the fourth flip, it had completely rolled over.

The force of the accident was so strong that two passengers were thrown out of the vehicle.

Casualties and Injuries

The driver of the car, identified as Mohammad Yunus, was severely injured and succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The four other occupants of the car were rushed to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition has not yet been disclosed by authorities.

Viral Video and Police Investigation

A purported video of the accident has surfaced on social media, showing the high-speed impact and the car flipping multiple times before coming to a halt. However, HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

The police have launched an investigation into the accident, focusing on factors such as:

Overspeeding as a primary cause.

Road conditions at the time of the crash.

Whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

Recent Accidents in Karnataka

This tragic incident comes just days after another fatal accident involving Karnataka residents in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

Jabalpur Road Accident: 6 Dead, 2 Critically Injured

A Karnataka-registered jeep, carrying devotees returning from Prayagraj’s Kumbh Mela, met with a fatal accident.

The jeep lost control, veered off course, and crashed into a tree on the road divider.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle jumped onto the opposite lane, where it collided with a private bus.

Six people lost their lives, while two others were critically injured.

Jabalpur Collector Deepak Saxena confirmed that overspeeding and loss of control led to the accident.

The Rising Concern of Road Accidents in India

Road accidents due to overspeeding and reckless driving are a growing concern in India. According to government data:

Over 1.5 lakh people lose their lives in road accidents every year.

Overspeeding is a major factor in more than 60% of fatal accidents.

Lack of road safety awareness and poor vehicle maintenance also contribute to these incidents.

The Karnataka road accident highlights the serious risks of overspeeding and the importance of road safety. With yet another fatal crash in Madhya Pradesh involving Karnataka residents, authorities must enforce stricter traffic regulations and promote responsible driving.

As investigations continue, this incident serves as a tragic reminder for drivers to prioritize safety over speed, ensuring that such devastating accidents are prevented in the future.

