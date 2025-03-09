Bird Flu Spreads in Jharkhand: Bokaro Reports Cases After Ranchi Outbreak

A bird flu outbreak has been reported in Bokaro, Jharkhand, a month after the culling of 5,500 birds in Ranchi due to the H5N1 avian influenza strain. The outbreak was confirmed on March 7 by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, prompting urgent containment measures.

The virus was detected at a government poultry farm in Bokaro’s Sector 12, where around 250 birds have already died. Authorities have begun culling and sanitation efforts to prevent further spread.

Key Actions Taken by the Administration

Culling of Birds: 46 birds culled at the infected farm. 506 eggs and 1,717 kg of poultry feed destroyed. Complete sanitization of the poultry farm.

Restricted Zones Declared: A 1-km radius around the farm is now an infected zone, where all birds will be culled. A 10-km surveillance zone has been established, restricting the sale and purchase of poultry.

Public Awareness Campaign: Authorities have launched a campaign to inform residents about the outbreak and safety measures.



Timeline of the Bokaro Bird Flu Outbreak

February 20 – First poultry deaths reported. February 23 – 12 more birds die; samples sent to Ranchi. February 27 – Additional samples sent to Kolkata laboratory. March 5 – Further samples sent to Bhopal’s NIHSAD lab for confirmation. March 7 – H5N1 avian influenza confirmed; the Union government instructs the state to contain the outbreak. March 9 – Culling and restriction measures implemented in Bokaro.

Previous Bird Flu Case in Ranchi

In February 2024, a bird flu outbreak occurred at Birsa Agriculture University (BAU), Ranchi.

5,488 birds were culled to prevent the spread of the disease.

Given the recurring bird flu outbreaks in Jharkhand, authorities remain on high alert to prevent a larger spread of the H5N1 virus.

With the H5N1 outbreak confirmed in Bokaro, authorities have taken swift action, including culling, sanitization, and movement restrictions. Residents and poultry businesses must remain vigilant, as the government intensifies monitoring and containment efforts to prevent further spread of avian influenza in Jharkhand.

