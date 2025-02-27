China’s Bold Move: 45 Warplanes Near Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait escalated on Thursday as Taiwan’s defense ministry reported the highest number of Chinese military aircraft sightings this year. 45 Chinese warplanes and 14 naval vessels were detected near the self-ruled island within a 24-hour period. This military activity follows China’s recent live-fire drills, which Taipei has strongly condemned.

China Increases Military Pressure on Taiwan

Record Number of Chinese Aircraft Spotted

According to Taiwan’s defense ministry, between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the island’s military detected:

45 Chinese military aircraft operating near Taiwan.

14 Chinese warships positioned around the island.

This is the largest number of aircraft spotted in 2024 and the most since December 11, 2023, based on an AFP tally of Taiwan’s defense reports.

Live-Fire Drills Near Taiwan’s Waters

On Wednesday, China conducted combat drills with aircraft and naval vessels and announced live-fire exercises about 40 nautical miles (74 km) off Taiwan’s southern coast. Taiwan’s government condemned the exercises as:

Provocative and dangerous.

A violation of international norms.

An attempt to intimidate Taiwan militarily.

In response, Taiwan deployed its own military forces to monitor and counter any threats.

Taiwan’s Strong Response and International Concerns

Taipei Condemns China’s Military Actions

On Thursday, Taiwan’s foreign ministry urged:

China to stop military provocations and exercise self-restraint.

The international community to closely monitor Taiwan Strait security and condemn China’s actions.

Growing Concerns Over Undersea Communication Cables

Tensions between China and Taiwan have also expanded to communications security. On Tuesday, Taiwan seized a Chinese-crewed cargo ship suspected of cutting an undersea telecoms cable connecting Penghu island to the mainland.

Taiwan fears that China could:

Deliberately sever critical undersea communication lines.

Use cyber and infrastructure attacks as part of a blockade or invasion strategy.

Taiwan as a Global Flashpoint: US Involvement and Strategic Ambiguity

Taiwan’s Key Role in US-China Relations

Taiwan is at the center of one of the most volatile geopolitical conflicts, with China claiming sovereignty over the island, while the US remains Taiwan’s strongest supporter and arms supplier.

US Military Commitment to Taiwan

The United States is legally bound to sell arms to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act.

However, Washington follows a policy of “strategic ambiguity”, meaning it has not explicitly committed to military intervention in case of a Chinese invasion.

Trump’s Taiwan Policy Uncertain

Despite strong bipartisan support for Taiwan in Congress, there are concerns about former President Donald Trump’s stance if China attacks. Some fear he might not be willing to defend Taiwan militarily, given his previous America First foreign policy approach.

Taiwan Strengthens Military and Economic Ties with the US

President Lai Ching-te’s Strategy

Taiwan’s newly elected president, Lai Ching-te, has pledged to:

Increase military spending to strengthen Taiwan’s defense. Boost investments in the US to help reduce the trade imbalance. Expand natural gas imports from the US, strengthening economic ties.

Historical Context: The China-Taiwan Dispute

The dispute over Taiwan dates back to 1949, when China’s civil war ended.

The defeated Kuomintang nationalists, led by Chiang Kai-shek, fled to Taiwan after losing to Mao Zedong’s Communist forces.

China has never ruled Taiwan, though it claims the island as part of its territory.

Taiwan has had a complex history, having been partially or fully ruled at different times by the Dutch, Spanish, China’s Qing Dynasty, and Japan.

The latest Chinese military activities near Taiwan are part of Beijing’s growing pressure campaign to assert sovereignty claims over the island. Taiwan’s government has condemned China’s military drills, warning of potential regional instability.

With the US maintaining its strategic ambiguity, Taiwan continues to strengthen its military and economic ties to counter Beijing’s threats. As tensions rise, the Taiwan Strait remains one of the most dangerous geopolitical flashpoints in the world.

