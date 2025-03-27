Claims May Soon Be Possible Through UPI – Know the Details

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is taking a big step to make things easier for its members. By the end of May 2025, EPFO plans to integrate UPI (Unified Payments Interface) into its system to reduce transaction time and speed up claim settlements. This move is aimed at providing quicker and more efficient services to over 7.5 crore active members.

What Is EPFO Planning with UPI?

Labour and Employment Secretary Sumita Dawra confirmed that the EPFO has proposed UPI integration after discussions with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The main aim is to allow EPFO users to directly access their PF accounts through the UPI interface.

Once implemented, users will be able to make auto-claims from their accounts. Eligible users will receive instant approval, and the amount will be credited quickly—making the process seamless and user-friendly.

When Will the UPI Integration Roll Out?

According to the update, a centralized database has already been created. Stabilising this system will take two to three weeks. After that, the UPI front end will be tested and is likely to be launched by end of May 2025.

This means users will soon be able to check their EPF balances, make withdrawals, and access other claim-related services directly from UPI apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, or Paytm.

Other Key Updates from EPFO

The EPFO has already made some major improvements to make services faster and more transparent:

Claims up to ₹1 lakh are now automated

Self-correction features have been added

Unnecessary processes have been removed

Integrated databases now help settle most claims within 3 days

These steps are meant to cut down delays and reduce paperwork for members.

Good News for Pensioners Too

Currently, EPFO serves around 78 lakh pensioners. Earlier, only a limited number of banks were authorised to disburse pensions. But now, after consulting with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), EPFO has launched a centralized pension system.

This change means pensioners can now receive their monthly pension from any bank, giving them more flexibility and convenience.

The EPFO’s move to integrate UPI is a huge step towards modernising India’s social security system. Once the feature rolls out, claim settlements and fund access will become faster and simpler.

Combined with recent reforms like automated claim processing and centralized pension disbursement, EPFO is clearly moving toward a more digital, user-friendly future. Members and pensioners alike will benefit from quicker access to their funds and easier account management—all from the comfort of their smartphones.

