Cost of Living Payment 2025: DWP prioritised Nottinghamshire Families for £10 Million Financial Support

Cost of Living Payment 2025: The UK government has confirmed that **£10 million of funding from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)** will be used to support vulnerable families across **Nottinghamshire**. This money comes from the **Household Support Fund (HSF)**, which has now entered its **seventh phase** and will run from **April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026**.

What Is the Household Support Fund?

The Household Support Fund was first launched in October 2021 to help people facing rising living costs, especially those struggling to pay for food, energy, and other essential items. It has been extended multiple times and continues to provide relief to those in financial hardship.

The fund is managed locally by Nottinghamshire County Council, which works with partner organisations such as Citizens Advice to deliver this support efficiently.

Funding Details for Nottinghamshire

In this new phase, Nottinghamshire will receive £9.9 million, which is 11.8% less than last year’s amount. The council said the money will go directly to households in urgent need.

Priority groups include:

Families receiving benefits-related free school meals

Households with one or more members on Pension Credit

How Will the Funding Be Used?

The county council has laid out plans for how the money will be distributed:

£800,000 will be set aside for buying exceptional items, such as white goods (like refrigerators and washing machines).

Citizens Advice will receive £150,000 to provide direct support to eligible residents.

The rest of the funds will be used to support urgent needs such as food, heating, and household essentials.

How Will People Be Chosen?

Residents who applied in earlier phases of the scheme may already be on the council’s records. If they gave permission to store their details, the council can quickly process support without needing a new application, which also reduces administrative costs.

People can also self-refer by contacting their district or borough councils. These local authorities will ask some basic questions to decide whether the person qualifies for the fund.

Support Through Citizens Advice

Citizens Advice will play an important role by using its £150,000 share to provide tailored help and guidance. This might include emergency financial assistance, budgeting help, or help accessing other local support services.

The £10 million Household Support Fund is a lifeline for many households in Nottinghamshire, especially as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact low-income families.

Although the overall amount is slightly less than last year, the focus remains on those most in need—such as pensioners and families with children on free school meals. With help from councils and partners like Citizens Advice, this fund will provide essential support with food, heating, and even appliances for struggling households. The new phase ensures that relief will be available right through to March 31, 2026.

