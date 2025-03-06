Deadly Accident in Eluru: 3 Killed & 20 Hurt in Bus-Lorry Crash

Two tragic road accidents in Andhra Pradesh claimed six lives and left over 20 injured on Thursday. In one incident, a private travel bus collided with a lorry near Chodimellu village in Eluru, killing three passengers and injuring 20 others. In another accident, a lorry carrying fish feed lost control and plunged into a valley in the YSR district, killing three people on the spot.

Eluru Bus Accident: Overspeeding Leads to Tragedy

In the early hours of Thursday, a Hyderabad to Kakinada private travel bus lost control and crashed into a cement-laden lorry near Chodimellu village in Eluru. The impact of the collision caused the bus to overturn, leading to the immediate death of three passengers.

Key Details of the Accident:

The accident happened due to overspeeding, according to preliminary reports.

Three passengers died at the scene, while 20 others suffered injuries.

The injured were rushed to Eluru Hospital, with the bus driver in critical condition.

Police have launched an investigation to confirm the exact cause of the crash.

Authorities have yet to confirm the identities of the deceased passengers and are in the process of informing their families.

Second Fatal Accident in YSR District: Lorry Falls Into Valley

In a separate accident, a lorry transporting fish feed from Bengaluru to Eluru suffered a brake failure and plunged 50 feet into a valley on Maddimadugu Ghat Road in Chintakomma Dinne Mandal.

Casualties and Impact:

The driver and cleaner of the lorry were killed on the spot.

Another person, identified as K Vivekananda Reddy from Chakrayapet mandal, succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The impact of the fall split the lorry into three parts.

Both accidents highlight the dangers of overspeeding, vehicle maintenance issues, and challenging road conditions.

Authorities Urge Caution on High-Speed Roads

Following these accidents, authorities have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, particularly on high-speed highways and ghat roads. Road safety measures, including speed limits and vehicle maintenance checks, are being emphasized to prevent similar tragedies.

Ongoing Investigations:

Police are examining CCTV footage and eyewitness statements to determine the exact cause of both accidents.

A road safety audit may be conducted on accident-prone routes in Andhra Pradesh.

The two tragic accidents in Andhra Pradesh underscore the importance of road safety and the risks associated with over speeding and vehicle malfunctions. While the Eluru bus accident highlights the dangers of reckless driving, the YSR district lorry crash brings attention to brake failures on steep roads.

As investigations continue, authorities stress the need for responsible driving, strict adherence to traffic rules, and proper vehicle maintenance to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.