Defence Boost: Army Chief Explores Airbus Helicopter Facility in France

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi recently visited Airbus’s Marignane helicopter facility in France, where he was briefed on the latest advancements in aviation technology, defence systems, and aerospace engineering. His visit is part of a broader effort to enhance India-France defence cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration, particularly in rotary-wing aviation.

India’s Growing Ties with Airbus Helicopters

During his four-day visit, which began on January 24, General Dwivedi’s engagements in France focused on boosting India’s defence capabilities through global aerospace innovations. His visit to the Marignane facility aligns with India’s vision to integrate advanced aviation technology into its defence forces.

H125 Helicopters to be Assembled in India

A key highlight of this collaboration is the production of the Airbus H125 helicopter in India. Airbus, in partnership with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), is setting up an assembly line for the single-engine helicopter. The project will significantly contribute to India’s Make-in-India campaign.

Airbus has shortlisted four locations—Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka—for the H125 helicopter assembly line, with an official announcement expected soon.

The first H125 helicopter from an Indian facility is expected to roll out next year.

This will be Airbus’s first final assembly line (FAL) for a civil helicopter in the private sector in India.

Initially, 10 helicopters per year will be assembled, with production increasing as demand grows.

India’s Demand for Light Helicopters

Airbus estimates a demand for 500 light helicopters of the H125 class in India and South Asia over the next 20 years. The H125, currently produced in France, the US, and Brazil, is used for multiple roles, including:

Commercial transport

Law enforcement

Emergency medical services (EMS)

Disaster management

Offshore industry operations

Firefighting

Key Features of the H125 Helicopter

Specification Details Weight 2.8 tonnes Passenger Capacity Up to 6 passengers Maximum Altitude 23,000 feet Range 630 km Top Speed 250 km/h

Airbus and TASL’s Transport Aircraft Project for IAF

Apart from the H125 project, Airbus and TASL are jointly working on a ₹21,935-crore project to equip the Indian Air Force (IAF) with 56 C-295 transport aircraft.

16 C-295s will be delivered in fly-away condition.

The first Made-in-India C-295 will roll out from Vadodara in September 2026.

The remaining 39 aircraft will be manufactured in India by August 2031.

Airbus has already delivered several C-295s to the IAF, with the last of the 16 fly-away aircraft expected to arrive by August 2025.

General Dwivedi’s Other Engagements in France

Briefing on the French Army’s Modernisation Programme

On February 27, General Dwivedi was briefed on France’s military modernisation programme, Scorpion, which focuses on network-centric warfare and advanced combat systems. He also visited the French Land Command’s 3rd Division in Marseille, learning about their operational strategies and modernization efforts.

Tribute at Neuve Chapelle Indian War Memorial

During his visit, he will also pay tribute at the Neuve Chapelle Indian War Memorial, which honors the Indian soldiers who fought in World War I.

Talk at the French Joint Staff College

General Dwivedi will conclude his visit with a talk at the Ecole de Guerre, France’s Joint Staff College, where he will engage with French military leaders on defence cooperation and strategic security issues.

Strengthening India-France Defence Cooperation

This visit underscores India’s commitment to expanding its aerospace and defence collaboration with France. The growing partnership between Airbus and India reflects a strong strategic relationship, aligning with India’s goals of self-reliance in defence manufacturing under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

With key projects like the H125 helicopter assembly line and the C-295 aircraft production, France continues to be a valuable partner in India’s quest for modernized defence infrastructure and aerospace capabilities.

