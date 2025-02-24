Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta takes oath as MLA as first session of new assembly begins

The newly formed Delhi Assembly kicked off its first session on Monday, marking the start of a fresh legislative term. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her six cabinet ministers, took their oaths as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the House.

Among the newly elected MLAs, Kapil Mishra (BJP) swore his oath in Sanskrit, Sanjeev Jha (AAP) in Maithili, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP) in Punjabi, reflecting linguistic diversity. BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely was appointed pro-tem Speaker and administered the oath by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at Raj Niwas before the session commenced.

Chief Minister Gupta led the oath-taking, followed by her cabinet ministers, with the remaining MLAs sworn in thereafter. The session opened with legislators singing Vande Mataram. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva observed the proceedings from the Speaker’s gallery. Later in the day, the assembly is slated to elect its new Speaker, with BJP MLA Vijender Gupta tipped for the role.

CAG Reports on the Horizon

Per the Delhi Assembly bulletin, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will address the House on February 25, after which Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be presented. The day will conclude with a motion of thanks on the LG’s address. Gupta had earlier emphasized the significance of these reports, stating, “We promised to table the CAG report in the first session. This is the public’s hard-earned money, misused by the previous government. They’ll have to answer for every paisa.”

Atishi Named Leader of Opposition

On Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs selected former Chief Minister Atishi as the Leader of Opposition, a decision reported by PTI. This makes her the first woman to hold the position. The choice was finalized in a meeting of AAP’s 22 MLAs, attended by party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai announced at a press conference that Atishi was unanimously picked for the role. PTI quoted her saying, “AAP will redefine a strong opposition in the House, raising every issue with vigor. We’ll hold the BJP accountable for its promises, especially PM Narendra Modi’s pledge to provide ₹2,500 to women by March 8. We’ll ensure the Rekha Gupta-led government delivers.”

The BJP swept AAP out of power in the February 5 assembly elections, securing 48 of 70 seats. Prominent AAP figures, including Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, lost their constituencies in the polls.

