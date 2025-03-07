Demanding linguistic equality is not chauvinism, According to Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been challenging the BJP-led central government’s three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP), arguing on Thursday that seeking linguistic fairness is not chauvinism.

He cited Franklin Leonard’s saying, “When you’re used to privilege, equality can seem like oppression,” noting that it came to mind when some “privileged critics” labeled the DMK-led Tamil Nadu as “chauvinistic and unpatriotic” for advocating Tamil’s rightful status in the state.

“Demanding linguistic equality isn’t chauvinism,” Stalin posted on X. “Want to see real chauvinism? It’s naming three criminal laws affecting 1,400 million people in a language Tamils can’t even pronounce or understand.

It’s treating Tamil Nadu, a top contributor to the nation, as lesser and withholding its due share for rejecting the toxic NEP.” He warned that forcing policies creates resentment.

Stalin also hit back at critics he accused of praising Nathuram Godse’s ideology, questioning their nerve to doubt DMK’s patriotism when their “ideological ancestor” killed Mahatma Gandhi.

He highlighted DMK’s significant financial contributions during the Chinese Aggression, Bangladesh Liberation War, and Kargil War, calling Hindi advocates the real chauvinists and anti-nationals for viewing Tamil resistance as betrayal.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai dismissed Stalin’s concerns as exaggerated, tweeting that Stalin’s opposition to the three-language policy lacks public backing and has shifted to a baseless claim of Hindi imposition.

“Thiru @mkstalin, in matriculation schools run by your party, Tamil isn’t even mandatory—it’s optional. You can’t deceive people anymore,” Annamalai said, referencing the 16th Amendment, or Anti-Secession Bill, as a historical curb on DMK’s separatist leanings.

Meanwhile, the BJP has started a signature drive to promote the NEP, clashing with the DMK government’s push to maintain Tamil Nadu’s two-language system of Tamil and English, in place since 1968, and its accusations of Hindi imposition.

On Thursday, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan’s signature campaign in Chennai was halted by police citing traffic disruptions. She told reporters she was left in the sun for three hours and criticized the state government for ignoring DMK supporters who protested against her.

