Dhananjay Munde Resigns Over Sarpanch Murder Controversy

Maharashtra state minister Dhananjay Munde has resigned from his position following a major controversy surrounding the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Munde, who was the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, submitted his resignation today to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Resignation Amid Political Turmoil

Munde’s resignation was delivered at CM Devendra Fadnavis’ official residence through his private secretary Prashant Bhamre and officer on special duty Prashant Joshi. The chief minister later confirmed that Munde has been relieved from his post, and his resignation has been forwarded to the governor for further processing.

This move follows increasing political pressure and public outrage over Munde’s alleged links to Walmik Karad, who has been named as the mastermind behind the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in December 2024.

Beed Sarpanch Murder Case: Key Details

The Maharashtra Police chargesheet has identified Walmik Karad as the main conspirator in the brutal killing of Santosh Deshmukh. Shocking videos and screenshots of the attack have gone viral, further fueling the controversy.

Key Details from the Chargesheet:

Deshmukh was brutally assaulted by five accused persons, including Karad.

Videos show the half-naked sarpanch being beaten with a white pipe and a wooden stick, and also kicked and punched.

Another accused, Sudarshan Ghule, was seen forcing Deshmukh to chant humiliating slogans before the attack continued.

In one of the most gruesome acts, an accused urinated on the severely injured sarpanch, as per the police chargesheet.

Munde’s Connection to the Case

Munde, an MLA from Parli in Beed and also the guardian minister of Beed district, has faced immense backlash due to his close ties with Walmik Karad. The viral videos and screenshots have further intensified the demand for his resignation.

The decision to remove Munde was reportedly made after a high-level meeting between:

CM Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (who is also the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party – NCP)

Ajit Pawar also held a separate meeting with Munde, discussing his resignation before it was formally submitted.

The resignation of Dhananjay Munde marks a major political shake-up in Maharashtra. As investigations continue into the Beed sarpanch’s murder, the political fallout from the case remains significant. With public outrage at its peak and the NCP’s leadership under scrutiny, the coming days will be crucial for Maharashtra’s political landscape.

