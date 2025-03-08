Don’t miss out on your £1,000s State Pension entitlement: 5 Apr 2025 Last Date – Know full details

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is urging people to check their State Pension entitlements before the fast-approaching April 5, 2025, deadline. This is the last date to fill gaps in National Insurance (NI) contributions from 2006 to 2018 by making voluntary payments. After this, people will only be able to backdate contributions by six years instead of covering this longer period.

By paying for missing NI years, individuals could boost their State Pension payments, potentially receiving much more in retirement than they initially spend. The DWP is encouraging people to take action now to avoid missing out.

What Is the National Insurance Contribution Deadline?

The April 5, 2025 deadline marks the last chance to pay voluntary National Insurance (NI) contributions for missing years between 2006 and 2018.

Why Does This Matter?

To get the full new State Pension, you need 35 qualifying years of NI contributions.

To receive any State Pension, you must have at least 10 qualifying years.

If you have gaps in your record, you can buy back missing years to increase your pension payments.

After April 5, people will only be able to backdate NI contributions by six years, rather than covering gaps from 2006 to 2018.

How Buying NI Years Can Boost Your Pension

Many people are finding that paying for missing NI years is a highly beneficial investment. In some cases, the amount received in extra pension payments far outweighs the cost of voluntary contributions.

Example:

A woman discovered she had gaps in her NI record and paid £5,000 to buy back missing years.

As a result, she will receive an extra £51,000 in pension payments if she lives for the typical 20 years after retirement.

This means she will get back ten times what she initially paid.

How to Check and Pay for Missing NI Contributions

The DWP is encouraging people to check their State Pension forecast and see if they have any missing years.

Steps to Take Action:

Check Your State Pension Forecast: Visit the Gov.uk website and use the State Pension Forecast tool.

This will show how much pension you’re on track to receive. Check Your NI Contribution Record: Log in to your personal tax account via HMRC to view your NI history.

Identify any missing years between 2006 and 2018. Decide Whether to Make Voluntary Contributions: If you have gaps and can afford to buy back years, consider doing so before April 5.

Compare the cost of voluntary NI payments with the increase in State Pension to determine if it’s beneficial. Make Payments Before the Deadline: Contact HMRC or DWP’s Pension Service for guidance.

Use the DWP’s online call-back request service if you need help.

Why You Should Act Now

Increase Your Pension Income – Buying NI years could give you significantly more money in retirement.

Avoid Future Restrictions – After April 5, you’ll only be able to backdate contributions by six years instead of covering gaps from 2006 to 2018.

Beat Potential Delays – Demand is high, and waiting too long could lead to processing delays.

The April 5, 2025, deadline is a critical date for anyone with gaps in their National Insurance contributions between 2006 and 2018. By acting now, you could significantly boost your State Pension payments and secure a better retirement income.

Many people are already seeing huge financial benefits from buying back missing years, so it’s essential to check your State Pension forecast and make voluntary contributions if needed. Don’t wait until it’s too late—check your NI record today!

Source

FAQ’s

1. What is the deadline for paying voluntary NI contributions?

The deadline is April 5, 2025. After this, you can only backdate payments by six years, rather than covering gaps from 2006 to 2018.

2. Why should I pay for missing NI years?

Paying for missing National Insurance (NI) years can increase your State Pension, often providing far more in benefits than the cost of contributions.

3. How many years of NI contributions do I need for a full State Pension?

You need 35 years of contributions for the full new State Pension and at least 10 years to receive any pension at all.

4. How do I check if I have missing NI years?

You can check your NI record and State Pension forecast on the Gov.uk website or via your personal tax account with HMRC.

5. How can I pay for missing NI years?

Contact HMRC or the DWP Pension Service to arrange voluntary contributions before the deadline.