DWP Announces £737 PIP Payment: Here Are the 5 Conditions That Qualify

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) provides financial support to individuals with disabilities or long-term health conditions through Personal Independence Payment (PIP) in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, and Adult Disability Payment (ADP) in Scotland. These benefits help with daily living and mobility costs for those who need assistance.
Some claimants receive long-term awards with a light touch review, meaning they are not required to attend face-to-face assessments. This applies to people with stable or worsening conditions, those reaching State Pension age, or those with a terminal illness.
If you or someone you know has a long-term health condition, this guide will help you understand who qualifies, payment rates, and how to apply.
What Is a ‘Light Touch’ Review?
DWP provides ongoing awards with a light touch review for claimants who:
- Have stable conditions unlikely to change over time
- Experience high-level needs that will stay the same or worsen
- Have a planned review date at or beyond State Pension age
- Are terminally ill and applying under Special Rules for End of Life (SREL)
According to DWP guidelines, these claimants usually do not need a face-to-face assessment during their review process.
Financial Support Available Through PIP and ADP
A successful claim for PIP or ADP can provide between £28.70 and £184.30 per week, depending on the level of need. This amounts to between £114.80 and £737.20 every four weeks.
People with certain health conditions often receive awards lasting five years or more. The following conditions have the highest percentage of long-term awards:
|Condition
|Total Claimants
|5-Year+ Awards
|% of Long-Term Awards
|Visual Disease
|58,685
|34,692
|58.7%
|Musculoskeletal Disease (General)
|682,391
|341,434
|50.8%
|Neurological Disease
|468,113
|230,412
|49.5%
|Respiratory Disease
|138,376
|64,835
|46.9%
|Autoimmune Disease (Connective Tissue Disorders)
|19,542
|8,697
|45.2%
|Musculoskeletal Disease (Regional)
|426,038
|185,916
|44.6%
|Total PIP Claimants
|3,660,331
|1,501,215
|41%
Who Is Eligible for PIP and ADP?
To qualify for PIP (England, Wales, Northern Ireland) or ADP (Scotland), you must:
- Have a disability or health condition affecting daily life or mobility
- Have had these difficulties for at least 3 months
- Expect these difficulties to continue for at least 9 months
- Have lived in the UK for two out of the last three years and be in the UK when applying
You may be eligible if you need help with:
- Eating, drinking, or preparing food
- Washing, bathing, or using the toilet
- Dressing and undressing
- Reading, speaking, or understanding information
- Managing medicines or medical treatments
- Handling money and financial decisions
- Socializing with others
- Planning a journey and following it
- Moving around physically
- Leaving your home
For terminally ill applicants, different rules apply, which can be found on the GOV.UK website.
How PIP and ADP Payments Work
Your benefits are usually paid every four weeks. However, if you are terminally ill, payments are made weekly. The amount is directly deposited into your bank, building society, or credit union account.
Payment rates for 2024/25
PIP and ADP are made up of two components:
1. Daily Living Component
- Standard rate: £72.65 per week
- Enhanced rate: £108.55 per week
2. Mobility Component
- Standard rate: £28.70 per week
- Enhanced rate: £75.75 per week
How Are You Assessed for PIP?
You will be assessed by an independent healthcare professional to determine the level of support you need.
Assessments can be conducted through:
- Face-to-face consultations
- Video calls
- Telephone interviews
- Paper-based reviews
The DWP decides which type of assessment is most suitable for each claimant.
In Scotland, Adult Disability Payment (ADP) assessments do not require face-to-face meetings, but claimants can request one if needed.
How to Apply for PIP?
You can apply for PIP by contacting the DWP. You will find all the required details on the GOV.UK website.
Before applying, ensure you have:
- Your contact details
- Your date of birth
- Your National Insurance number (found on tax, pension, and benefits documents)
- Your bank or building society details
- Your doctor or healthcare provider’s contact information
- Dates and addresses for any time spent abroad, in a care home, or in a hospital
How to Apply for ADP in Scotland?
To apply for Adult Disability Payment (ADP), you can:
- Apply online through mygov.scot
- Call Social Security Scotland at 0800 182 2222
- Apply via post or in-person
Visit the official mygov.scot website for more details.
PIP and ADP provide crucial financial support to individuals with disabilities or long-term health conditions. If you meet the eligibility criteria, you can apply for assistance to help with daily living and mobility costs. Understanding the application process, payment rates, and assessment methods can make the process smoother. If you believe you qualify, visit the GOV.UK or mygov.scot websites to begin your claim today.
FAQ’s
What is the difference between PIP and ADP?
PIP is for individuals in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, while ADP is Scotland’s equivalent with a slightly different application process.
Can I get PIP or ADP if I have a mental health condition?
Yes, conditions like anxiety, depression, or PTSD can qualify if they significantly impact daily living or mobility.
How long does a PIP or ADP claim take to process?
Most claims take between 8 to 12 weeks after submission, depending on medical assessments and documentation.
Can I appeal if my PIP or ADP claim is denied?
Yes, you can request a Mandatory Reconsideration from DWP. If unsuccessful, you can appeal to an independent tribunal.
Do I need a face-to-face assessment for PIP?
Not always. Assessments can be conducted via paper, phone, video call, or in-person, depending on your condition.
Can I receive PIP or ADP while working?
Yes, you can work and still receive PIP or ADP if your condition affects your daily life or mobility.