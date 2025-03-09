DWP Announces £737 PIP Payment: Here Are the 5 Conditions That Qualify

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) provides financial support to individuals with disabilities or long-term health conditions through Personal Independence Payment (PIP) in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, and Adult Disability Payment (ADP) in Scotland. These benefits help with daily living and mobility costs for those who need assistance.

Some claimants receive long-term awards with a light touch review, meaning they are not required to attend face-to-face assessments. This applies to people with stable or worsening conditions, those reaching State Pension age, or those with a terminal illness.

If you or someone you know has a long-term health condition, this guide will help you understand who qualifies, payment rates, and how to apply.

What Is a ‘Light Touch’ Review?

DWP provides ongoing awards with a light touch review for claimants who:

Have stable conditions unlikely to change over time

Experience high-level needs that will stay the same or worsen

Have a planned review date at or beyond State Pension age

Are terminally ill and applying under Special Rules for End of Life (SREL)

According to DWP guidelines, these claimants usually do not need a face-to-face assessment during their review process.

Financial Support Available Through PIP and ADP

A successful claim for PIP or ADP can provide between £28.70 and £184.30 per week, depending on the level of need. This amounts to between £114.80 and £737.20 every four weeks.

People with certain health conditions often receive awards lasting five years or more. The following conditions have the highest percentage of long-term awards:

Condition Total Claimants 5-Year+ Awards % of Long-Term Awards Visual Disease 58,685 34,692 58.7% Musculoskeletal Disease (General) 682,391 341,434 50.8% Neurological Disease 468,113 230,412 49.5% Respiratory Disease 138,376 64,835 46.9% Autoimmune Disease (Connective Tissue Disorders) 19,542 8,697 45.2% Musculoskeletal Disease (Regional) 426,038 185,916 44.6% Total PIP Claimants 3,660,331 1,501,215 41%

Who Is Eligible for PIP and ADP?

To qualify for PIP (England, Wales, Northern Ireland) or ADP (Scotland), you must:

Have a disability or health condition affecting daily life or mobility

Have had these difficulties for at least 3 months

Expect these difficulties to continue for at least 9 months

Have lived in the UK for two out of the last three years and be in the UK when applying

You may be eligible if you need help with:

Eating, drinking, or preparing food

Washing, bathing, or using the toilet

Dressing and undressing

Reading, speaking, or understanding information

Managing medicines or medical treatments

Handling money and financial decisions

Socializing with others

Planning a journey and following it

Moving around physically

Leaving your home

For terminally ill applicants, different rules apply, which can be found on the GOV.UK website.

How PIP and ADP Payments Work

Your benefits are usually paid every four weeks. However, if you are terminally ill, payments are made weekly. The amount is directly deposited into your bank, building society, or credit union account.

Payment rates for 2024/25

PIP and ADP are made up of two components:

1. Daily Living Component

Standard rate: £72.65 per week

Enhanced rate: £108.55 per week

2. Mobility Component

Standard rate: £28.70 per week

Enhanced rate: £75.75 per week

How Are You Assessed for PIP?

You will be assessed by an independent healthcare professional to determine the level of support you need.

Assessments can be conducted through:

Face-to-face consultations

Video calls

Telephone interviews

Paper-based reviews

The DWP decides which type of assessment is most suitable for each claimant.

In Scotland, Adult Disability Payment (ADP) assessments do not require face-to-face meetings, but claimants can request one if needed.

How to Apply for PIP?

You can apply for PIP by contacting the DWP. You will find all the required details on the GOV.UK website.

Before applying, ensure you have:

Your contact details

Your date of birth

Your National Insurance number (found on tax, pension, and benefits documents)

Your bank or building society details

Your doctor or healthcare provider’s contact information

Dates and addresses for any time spent abroad, in a care home, or in a hospital

How to Apply for ADP in Scotland?

To apply for Adult Disability Payment (ADP), you can:

Apply online through mygov.scot

Call Social Security Scotland at 0800 182 2222

Apply via post or in-person

Visit the official mygov.scot website for more details.

PIP and ADP provide crucial financial support to individuals with disabilities or long-term health conditions. If you meet the eligibility criteria, you can apply for assistance to help with daily living and mobility costs. Understanding the application process, payment rates, and assessment methods can make the process smoother. If you believe you qualify, visit the GOV.UK or mygov.scot websites to begin your claim today.

