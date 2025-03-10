DWP Benefits Slashed: MP Warns of Brutal Cuts Coming Soon

Concerns Grow Over Potential Welfare System Overhaul

A Labour MP has warned against severe welfare cuts, as the Government prepares to announce major reforms to the system in the upcoming Spring Statement.

Key Concerns Raised by Labour MP Rachael Maskell

Rachael Maskell (Labour MP for York Central) has voiced “deep, deep concern” over proposed welfare changes.

She reported receiving a “flurry of emails” from constituents who fear the impact of cuts to benefits.

While she acknowledged the need for budget oversight, she insisted that cuts should not come “at the expense of pushing disabled people into poverty.”

She called for a “carrot approach, not a stick approach”, urging a compassionate welfare system rather than harsh cuts.

Government’s Justification for Welfare Reforms

Why is the Government Reforming Welfare?

Ministers argue that there has been an “unsustainable rise in welfare spending.”

Liz Kendall, Work and Pensions Secretary, believes the current system is “holding back the economy” and negatively affecting people’s well-being and health.

The Prime Minister’s office claims the current benefits system keeps people trapped in unemployment and inactivity.

Support for Welfare Changes from Conservative MPs

The Times reported that 36 new Conservative MPs have written to Liz Kendall, backing welfare reforms.

Chris Philp, Shadow Home Secretary, suggested the system is too easy and should be toughened up.

He criticised the fact that people can be signed off work for anxiety, saying it costs billions of pounds a year.

Philp also pointed out that benefits have significantly increased in recent years.

Potential Impact of Welfare Changes

Who Will Be Affected?

Disabled people and those with long-term health conditions may face stricter eligibility criteria.

People with mental health conditions like anxiety could find it harder to qualify for benefits.

Long-term Universal Credit claimants may be pushed to seek employment under new rules.

What Are the Risks?

More people could be forced into financial hardship if cuts are too harsh.

The reforms could lead to increased pressure on the NHS, as fewer people may qualify for support.

A political divide is growing, with some MPs pushing for compassionate support, while others demand tougher restrictions.

The Spring Statement at the end of this month is expected to reveal the full scope of welfare changes.

Labour MPs warn against deep cuts, while Conservative MPs push for stricter rules.

Public concern is growing, with many fearing that the most vulnerable will be hardest hit.

The debate over welfare spending, employment incentives, and social protection continues—but will the reforms strike the right balance?

Source

FAQ’s