DWP cleared how bank checks will target those on Pension Credit

The UK government is introducing new laws to help prevent fraud in Pension Credit and other benefits. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will now have the power to request bank account information to ensure that only eligible people receive benefits.

This change aims to reduce fraudulent claims and errors, especially in Universal Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, and Pension Credit. However, some critics worry about privacy issues and the impact on millions of benefit claimants.

How New Bank Account Checks Will Help Prevent Fraud

The DWP plans to use these new powers to monitor bank accounts and identify cases where people receive benefits they are not entitled to. Currently, a significant portion of Pension Credit fraud comes from two main sources:

Capital Fraud: This happens when people hide their actual savings or assets to claim benefits they do not qualify for. Undeclared Absences Abroad: Some claimants stay outside the UK for longer than the allowed period while still receiving payments.

By accessing bank data, officials can detect such fraud more effectively.

Eligibility Rules for Pension Credit

Pension Credit helps low-income pensioners by topping up their income. The current payment rates are:

£218.15 per week for single claimants

for single claimants £332.95 per week for couples

Additional payments may be available based on individual circumstances, increasing the total amount a person can receive. However, claimants must meet strict financial eligibility criteria.

Tracking Overseas Stays to Prevent Benefit Fraud

Under the current rules, Pension Credit claimants can travel abroad for:

Up to four weeks without affecting their benefits.

without affecting their benefits. Up to eight weeks if they are away due to a close relative’s death or funeral.

With the new system, the DWP will be able to track whether a person has exceeded this limit. If a bank account shows transactions from abroad for an extended period, it will raise a flag for further investigation. However, officials will not have access to transaction details, only the date of departure.

Concerns About Privacy and Surveillance

Despite its goal of reducing fraud, the new legislation has sparked criticism. Green Party MP Siân Berry expressed concerns that these measures could impact nearly 10 million people, including:

Parents

Carers

Landlords

Appointed individuals managing benefits on behalf of others

She argues that these new rules could result in unnecessary financial surveillance, affecting not just claimants but also their family members.

Debt Recovery from Bank Accounts

Another controversial part of the legislation allows the government to directly deduct money from a person’s bank account if they owe debt. Before doing this, officials must review at least three months of bank statements to confirm the person has enough funds to repay.

The UK government’s new measures aim to reduce benefit fraud by verifying financial eligibility more effectively. By checking bank accounts, the DWP hopes to prevent false claims related to hidden savings or long absences abroad. However, concerns about privacy and government overreach remain.

While the policy may improve fraud detection, it also raises ethical questions about financial surveillance and personal freedom. The debate over striking a balance between preventing fraud and protecting citizens’ privacy continues.

FAQ Section

1. Why is the DWP introducing bank account checks?

The DWP aims to prevent fraud in benefits like Pension Credit by verifying whether claimants meet financial eligibility criteria.

2. What benefits will these checks apply to?

The checks will initially apply to Universal Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, and Pension Credit.

3. Can the DWP see my bank transactions?

No, the DWP will not access detailed transaction history but will receive information about account balances and overseas spending patterns.

4. How long can I stay abroad while receiving Pension Credit?

You can stay abroad for up to four weeks, or up to eight weeks in special circumstances, such as a relative’s death.

5. Will the DWP take money from my bank account if I owe debt?

Yes, under the new rules, the government can directly deduct money from your account after checking if you have sufficient funds.