DWP Giving £101 Extra Per Week to Those Aged 80+ :- Know Eligibility Criteria

From April 2025, state pension payments will increase for millions of pensioners across the UK. However, not all parts of the state pension will rise by 4.1% under the Triple Lock system. Some elements will only increase by 1.7%, based on the September 2024 inflation rate.

The amount you receive will depend on your age, National Insurance (NI) record, marital status, and whether you have deferred your pension. Here’s a complete breakdown of how much different parts of the state pension will rise next month.

How the State Pension Triple Lock Works

Under the Triple Lock guarantee, the state pension increases each April by the highest of:

Inflation (as measured in September of the previous year) Wage growth (average earnings increase from May to July) A minimum of 2.5%

For April 2025, the government confirmed that the state pension will rise based on wage growth of 4.1%. However, some pension elements will increase only by 1.7%, which was the September 2024 inflation rate.

How Much Will the State Pension Increase?

Full New State Pension (For Those Who Retired After April 2016)

The new full state pension applies to men born on or after April 6, 1951, and women born on or after April 6, 1953.

It will increase by 4.1% from £221.40 per week to £230.20 per week.

Annually, this means an increase from £11,502 to £11,975 – a rise of £470 per year.

To get the full amount, you need 35 qualifying years of National Insurance contributions. You need at least 10 years to receive any state pension.

Basic State Pension (For Those Who Retired Before April 2016)

Applies to men born before April 6, 1951, and women born before April 6, 1953.

It will rise by 4.1%, from £169.50 per week to £176.45 per week.

Annually, this increases from £8,814 to £9,175.

Other State Pension Elements and Their Increases

Pension Type Who It Applies To Current Weekly Amount New Weekly Amount (April 2025) Increase Rate Full New State Pension Retired after April 2016 £221.40 £230.20 4.1% Basic State Pension Retired before April 2016 £169.50 £176.45 4.1% Married Women’s Pension Based on husband’s NI record £101.55 £105.70 4.1% Over-80s Pension Pensioners over 80 with low/no state pension £101.55 £105.70 4.1% SERPS / Additional State Pension Earned through work contributions Varies Varies 1.7% Protected Payment Extra pension for those with higher pre-2016 pension contributions Varies Varies 1.7% Deferred State Pension Increase Extra payments for delaying pension claims Varies Varies 1.7% Inherited State Pension Widow(er)s inheriting pension from late spouse Varies Varies 1.7%

Detailed Explanation of Other Pension Increases

1. Additional State Pension (SERPS & State Second Pension)

Who Gets It? Pensioners who built up additional contributions through work before 2016.

How Much Does It Increase? By 1.7%, based on September 2024 inflation.

2. Protected Payment

Who Gets It? People who reached state pension age after April 2016 but had built up extra contributions before then.

Increase Rate: 1.7%, as it is linked to inflation.

3. Deferred State Pension

Who Gets It? Pensioners who delayed claiming their pension to receive larger payments later.

Increase Rate: The extra amount from deferring will increase by 1.7% rather than 4.1%.

4. Inherited State Pension

Who Gets It? Widow(er)s and civil partners who inherit a portion of their deceased partner’s pension.

Increase Rate: If the inherited pension is from before 2016, it rises by 4.1%. If inherited after 2016, it rises by 1.7%.



5. Married Women’s Pension

Who Gets It? Women who relied on their spouse’s NI record to receive a Category B (lower) basic pension.

Increase Rate: 4.1% (from £101.55 to £105.70 per week).

6. Over-80s Pension (Category D State Pension)

Who Gets It? Pensioners over 80 who receive less than £101.55 per week or no state pension at all.

Increase Rate: 4.1% (from £101.55 to £105.70 per week).

What This Means for Pensioners

Most state pensioners will receive a 4.1% increase in their payments.

Some elements like SERPS, Protected Payments, and Deferred Pension will only increase by 1.7%.

People over 80 and married women on Category B pensions will see a full 4.1% increase.

If you have a state pension forecast, check how much you will get from April.

The state pension increase in April 2025 is great news for most retirees, but not all elements of the pension will rise by 4.1%. Some additional payments linked to inflation will only increase by 1.7%. If you are unsure how much you’ll receive, check your state pension forecast on Gov.uk to understand your personal entitlement.

Source

FAQ Section

1. How much will my State Pension increase in April 2025?

The full new state pension will rise by 4.1% to £230.20 per week, while the basic state pension will rise to £176.45 per week.

2. Why are some pension elements increasing by only 1.7%?

Some parts of the state pension, like SERPS and deferred pension payments, follow inflation rates rather than the Triple Lock and will rise by 1.7%.

3. Will my inherited state pension increase?

If inherited before 2016, it will increase by 4.1%. If inherited after 2016, it will increase by 1.7%.

4. What happens if I deferred my state pension?

Your deferred pension will increase, but only by 1.7%, not 4.1%.

5. How do I check how much my pension will increase?

You can check your State Pension forecast on the Gov.uk website or by contacting the DWP Pension Service.