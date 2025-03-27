DWP Pension Credit £227.10 from April 2025: These other Benefits will also see a 1.7% Uplift Starting from April

DWP Pension Credit £227.10 from April 2025: Starting April 2025, most UK benefits will rise by 1.7% to match inflation. While this may sound like good news for millions, “not everyone will see the increase immediately”. In fact, those receiving “Universal Credit” may have to wait until May to notice the change in their payments. Here’s why the timing of your assessment period matters and what changes to expect across other benefits.

Why Universal Credit Payments May Not Reflect the Increase in April?

Universal Credit is paid in arrears, based on your previous four-week assessment period. Even though benefit rates officially increase from April 6, those whose assessment period starts before this date will still receive the old rate in their April payment.

For example, if your assessment period is from March 24 to April 23, your next payment due on April 30 will still be based on the old rate. The increased rate will only apply to your next cycle, which begins after April 6. So, the updated payment will reach you by the end of May.

Who Will Get the Increase in May?

Almost everyone on Universal Credit will get the new rate from mid-May onwards, depending on when their assessment period starts. If your assessment period begins on April 11, your next payment is due May 18, and this will include the 1.7% rise.

Other Benefits Increasing from April 2025

Aside from Universal Credit, several other key benefits will also see a 1.7% uplift starting from April. These include:

Personal Independence Payment (PIP):

Enhanced rate rises from £184.30 to £187.45

Standard mobility rate increases from £28.70 to £29.20

Pension Credit:

Single person’s minimum guarantee increases from £218.15 to £227.10

Couple’s guarantee goes from £332.95 to £346.60

Attendance Allowance:

Lower rate rises from £72.65 to £73.90

Higher rate increases from £108.55 to £110.40

Carer’s Allowance:

Weekly rate goes from £81.90 to £83.30

Earnings limit increases from £151 to £196 per week — a major relief for unpaid carers who want to earn more without losing their benefits.

What About State Pension?

The state pension is not part of the 1.7% increase. Instead, it follows the triple lock rule, which means it will rise by whichever is highest: 2.5%, inflation, or wage growth. This year, it is going up by 4.1%, in line with wage growth.

Although the 1.7% rise in benefits is a welcome relief, Universal Credit recipients may not feel the benefit until May, due to how the system processes payments. Other welfare recipients like carers, pensioners, and people on disability benefits will see their payments increase in April.

The rise in the Carer’s Allowance earnings limit is especially helpful, giving unpaid carers more flexibility to work. While the increases are modest, they aim to keep support in line with inflation and ease the burden on those most affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

