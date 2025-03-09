DWP’s £500 Benefit Extended – How to Claim Before It is Too Late

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed the extension of the Household Support Fund (HSF), a scheme designed to help low-income families cope with rising living costs.

The Labour government has pledged £742 million to extend the fund from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. This means eligible households could receive up to £500, depending on their local council’s allocation.

What Is the Household Support Fund?

The Household Support Fund is a government-backed initiative introduced in October 2021 to help struggling households manage essential costs such as food, energy bills, and household items.

The scheme has been extended multiple times due to ongoing economic challenges. The current phase runs from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, with applications already open for March 2025 payments.

Who Is Eligible for the Household Support Fund?

The fund is distributed by local councils, so eligibility criteria may vary by location.

Councils typically prioritize low-income households, pensioners, and families receiving benefits such as Universal Credit or Pension Credit.

Payments can range from £200 to £500, depending on your local authority’s policy.

For example:

Camden Council offers £500 per household.

Islington Council provides £200 per household.

To check if you qualify, visit your local council’s website.

What Can the Household Support Fund Be Used For?

The Household Support Fund helps with:

Food vouchers for families in need

Warm clothing and winter essentials

Energy bill support to manage rising costs

Household appliances like refrigerators or washing machines

Debt advice and financial support through community programs

The government also encourages councils to use the fund for long-term financial stability, such as:

Providing energy-efficient appliances to lower bills

Offering insulation or home repairs to reduce heating costs

Supporting financial education and debt management services

How to Apply for the Household Support Fund

Full guidance and eligibility criteria will be released soon by the DWP.

Local councils will announce their individual application processes in the coming weeks.

Residents are advised to stay updated via their local council’s website to apply as soon as applications open.

Ms. Kendall, representing the DWP, stated:

“The scheme guidance and funding allocations for the forthcoming extension will be shared with Local Authorities imminently.”

The Household Support Fund is a vital financial aid for families struggling with the cost of living. With the £742 million extension, eligible households can continue to receive support for food, energy bills, and essential household expenses.

Each local council determines its own payment amounts and eligibility criteria, so make sure to check your local authority’s website to see if you qualify.

Source

FAQ’s