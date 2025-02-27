Elon Musk Reveals at Trump’s Meeting: I am Getting Many Death Threats

Billionaire Elon Musk has revealed that he has received numerous death threats due to his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a division responsible for cutting government costs—a process that has already resulted in hundreds of job losses.

Musk made headlines with his unexpected presence at Donald Trump’s first Cabinet meeting, despite holding no official government position and never being confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Wearing a T-shirt labeled “tech support” and a “Make America Great Again” cap, Musk expressed his concern over rising national debt and defended his role in Trump’s administration.

Musk’s Role in Government Efficiency and Budget Cuts

Musk’s Comments on National Debt

During the Cabinet meeting, Musk highlighted the financial crisis facing the U.S., stating:

“We spend over $1 trillion on interest alone. If this continues, the country will become de facto bankrupt. It’s not an optional thing. It is essential [to cut costs]. That’s why I am here.”

He also emphasized that his involvement in DOGE was necessary for America’s financial stability, despite facing strong backlash.

Trump Praises Musk, Jokes About Dissenting Cabinet Members

President Donald Trump praised Musk’s involvement, calling his administration’s Cabinet “the best ever” and stating:

“Anybody unhappy with Elon? If you are, then we’ll throw them out of here.”

His remark, made during the Cabinet meeting, was met with mixed reactions from the officials in attendance.

What is DOGE and Why is Musk Involved?

DOGE’s Mission

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was created by Trump’s administration to:

Identify and eliminate unnecessary government contracts.

Reduce federal spending and streamline operations.

Sell off surplus government properties through the General Services Administration (GSA).

Is Musk Really in Charge of DOGE?

Despite Trump claiming that Musk is leading the initiative, the White House has officially denied it in legal documents. However, reports indicate that Musk’s aides are staffing DOGE, making his influence undeniable.

Controversies Surrounding Musk’s Involvement

1. Lack of Official Government Role

Musk is not a Cabinet member and was never confirmed by the Senate, raising questions about his authority in the government.

2. Massive Job Cuts and Public Backlash

DOGE’s cost-cutting measures have led to significant job losses, prompting criticism from government employees and unions.

3. Musk’s Personal Security Concerns

Musk admitted that his role in DOGE has resulted in “a lot of flak” and even death threats, as reported by CNN.

4. Controversial Budget Cuts

Musk previously acknowledged that DOGE accidentally cut funding for Ebola prevention programs, raising concerns about hasty decision-making in government spending reductions.

Trump’s Executive Orders and Future Plans

Trump has signed an executive order instructing all federal agencies to:

Work with DOGE to review and eliminate unnecessary contracts.

Dispose of surplus government properties through the GSA.

Implement cost-cutting strategies across departments.

While the impact of these changes remains unclear, Musk’s involvement has already sparked intense debate about the role of private individuals in government decision-making.

Elon Musk’s unofficial yet highly influential role in the Trump administration has drawn widespread attention and controversy. His push for aggressive budget cuts, combined with job losses and funding reductions, has led to both praise and backlash.

While Trump continues to support Musk, questions remain about his authority, decision-making, and security risks. With DOGE’s cost-cutting mission in full swing, Musk’s involvement in government policy will likely remain a major political talking point in the coming months.

Source