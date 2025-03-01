Europe Stands with Ukraine After Trump and Zelenskyy’s Heated White House Clash

Following the tense Oval Office confrontation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European leaders have reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine. The meeting, which saw Trump scolding Zelenskyy and abruptly calling off a minerals deal, has deepened transatlantic divisions over the war with Russia.

In response, European heads of state have convened emergency security meetings and pledged to continue supporting Ukraine, signaling a growing rift between Washington and its allies. A high-stakes summit in London, hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is set to bring together more than a dozen European and EU leaders to discuss Ukraine’s future.

Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting: The Fallout

During their extraordinary Oval Office exchange, Trump:

Accused Zelenskyy of being ungrateful, asking: “Have you said ‘thank you’ once?”

Warned Ukraine against escalating the war, saying “You are gambling with World War III.”

Abruptly canceled a minerals deal that he claimed could help end the war.

Showed visible disdain, leading to Zelenskyy’s delegation being asked to leave the White House.

Following the public fallout, Zelenskyy immediately reached out to key European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and European Council President Antonio Costa.

European Leaders React: Strong Support for Ukraine

European leaders largely avoided direct criticism of Trump but used their statements to reaffirm support for Ukraine and signal growing concerns over U.S. foreign policy shifts.

1. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Hosted a last-minute security summit to discuss Ukraine’s future.

Spoke with both Trump and Zelenskyy on Friday, reaffirming his commitment to Ukraine.

Statement from Starmer’s office: “He retains unwavering support for Ukraine and is doing all he can to find a path forward to a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine.”

2. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Addressed Zelenskyy directly, writing: “Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President.”

3. Germany – Likely Future Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to Ukraine, stating: “Dear Volodymyr @zelenskyyua, we stand with #Ukraine in good and in testing times. We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war.”

Merz’s recent election victory has strengthened Ukraine’s position within the European Union’s largest country.

4. Italy – Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Called for an urgent summit between the U.S. and its European allies to clarify their stance on Ukraine.

Warned: “Every division of the West makes us all weaker and favors those who would like to see the decline of our civilization.”

5. Sweden – Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

Connected Ukraine’s fight to broader European security, stating: “You are not only fighting for your freedom but also for all of Europe’s.”

6. Estonia – Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna

Declared that Europe must take the lead, asserting: “We do not need to wait for something else to happen; Europe has enough resources, including Russia’s frozen assets, to enable Ukraine to continue fighting.”

Divisions in Europe: Far-Right Leaders Side with Trump

While most European leaders stood with Ukraine, some far-right politicians praised Trump’s tough stance.

1. Hungary – Prime Minister Viktor Orbán

Praised Trump, casting Zelenskyy as an obstacle to peace: “Strong men make peace, weak men make war. Today President Donald Trump stood bravely for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest. Thank you, Mr. President!”

Orbán, a close ally of Putin, has long opposed Western support for Ukraine.

2. Germany – Far-Right AfD Leader Alice Weidel

Celebrated the meeting, writing on X: “Historic. Trump & Vance!”

AfD opposes weapons deliveries to Ukraine and supports lifting sanctions on Russia.

The Transatlantic Rift Widens

Trump’s aggressive approach toward Zelenskyy and his reluctance to criticize Russia have raised serious concerns among NATO allies.

Many European leaders now fear the U.S. may withdraw its support for Ukraine, leaving Europe to shoulder more of the financial and military burden.

Sunday’s emergency summit in London will be a critical moment for Europe’s response to Trump’s shifting foreign policy.

The Trump-Zelenskyy Oval Office confrontation has deepened divisions between the U.S. and its European allies. While most European leaders have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, some far-right politicians have backed Trump’s stance, highlighting a growing rift in Western policy on Russia and Ukraine.

With Trump pushing for peace talks with Putin and questioning continued U.S. military aid, Europe is now facing the reality that it may need to take the lead in supporting Ukraine’s war effort.

The London summit will be a defining moment in shaping the future of the West’s response to Russia’s aggression.

