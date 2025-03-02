Five year old girl strangled in Mathura, severed body parts found in field

A tragic incident unfolded in Mathura, where a five-year-old girl was strangled, and her dismembered remains were discovered in fields near a police station, as reported by PTI. The child went missing on the evening of February 25. The following day, a severed leg was found in a field, initially attributed to a wild animal attack by Sitapur Additional Superintendent of Police, Praveen Ranjan.

Following persistent demands from the girl’s family for a thorough investigation, police launched a probe. On February 27, with drone surveillance, authorities recovered another severed leg and the upper torso, from chest to head. The post-mortem confirmed that the girl had been strangled to death.

A police official told PTI, “We are interrogating multiple suspects, and three have been arrested. Surveillance teams are aiding the investigation.” BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari and Priyanka Maurya, a member of the State Women Commission, met the grieving family, promising swift and stern action against those responsible for the heinous crime.

Mutilated Body Found in Una

In a separate case last month, an unidentified woman’s body was discovered in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district, her face brutally mutilated. Police suspect she was killed elsewhere and her body dumped at the site. Local villagers, out to cut grass, spotted the remains and alerted authorities.

No clothing or personal items were found near the body. The police have initiated an investigation, collecting forensic samples and sending the remains for a post-mortem. To hasten identification of the perpetrator, they have shared details with neighboring states.

