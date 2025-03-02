“Free treatment for Hindus paid by other religions” Assam class ten final exam question sparks debate

A question in the Assam Class 10 final examination on India’s secularism has ignited widespread debate across the state. The social science paper from the state board exam included the following scenario: “Imagine the government establishes a hospital in a village named Dambuk, offering free treatment exclusively to Hindus while requiring people of other religions to pay for their care. Do you think the government can implement such a policy in a country like India? Share your views.”

After the exam, a copy of the question paper spread rapidly on social media, drawing sharp criticism from various groups. Several civil society organizations condemned the question, alleging it subtly introduces communal undertones into the education system.

Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, a senior advocate at the Gauhati High Court and president of Assam Civil Society, remarked, “We’re aware of the current political climate, but dragging education into the ruling party’s agenda is regrettable.” He emphasized the legacy of the SEBA (Secondary Education Board of Assam), urging political leaders not to undermine it. “Social media is already rife with divisive religious campaigns. Questions like this will push students to focus on differences, which poses a threat to Indian society,” he warned.

Students’ organizations statewide echoed these concerns, with some submitting formal grievances to the government. On Friday, members of the student union at Srikishan Sarda College in Hailakandi presented a memorandum to the district commissioner, threatening protests if similar questions appear in future exams. Salma Khatun Barbhuyan, a union representative, highlighted the emotional toll, stating, “Consider the mindset of a non-Hindu student facing this question. If we oppose it, we risk losing marks; if we follow our conscience, we can’t endorse it. It’s psychological torment.”

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu responded to the uproar, dismissing the controversy as unnecessary. He argued that the question was designed to test students’ understanding of India’s secular framework. “The Constitution’s preamble declares India a secular nation, and students must grasp this concept practically. These topics were covered in class—it’s not a surprise question. I fail to see why this is even being debated,” he said.

Separately, groups like the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) raised concerns about the overall difficulty of the social science paper. Swmaosar Basumatary of ABSU claimed, “The questions were nearly at the level of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) exams, far too challenging for Class 10 students.”

Addressing the difficulty concerns, Minister Pegu explained that the education department aims to raise academic standards, but adjustments could be made in the future if needed.

