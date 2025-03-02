Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.21 °C; see weather prediction for March 2, 2025

On March 2, 2025, Goa is experiencing a high temperature of 40.05 °C. The weather forecast for today predicts a low of 22.21 °C and a peak of 41.01 °C, with relative humidity at 11% and wind speeds reaching 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and is set to dip below the horizon at 06:41 PM.

Looking ahead to Monday, March 3, 2025, Goa’s temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 21.96 °C to a maximum of 39.82 °C, with humidity dropping to 8%.

With today’s temperatures fluctuating between 22.21 °C and 41.01 °C, expect a scorching day and plan outdoor activities with care. If you’re prone to heat sensitivity, heed the forecast and opt for clothing and activities suited to the warm conditions.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Goa today is a comfortable 34.0, reflecting good air quality. This makes it an ideal day for outdoor exercise, errands, or routine tasks. Staying mindful of the AQI can guide your choices, ensuring your day aligns with your health and comfort.

