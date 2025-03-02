News

Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.21 °C; see weather prediction for March 2, 2025

Photo of Michael Michael7 hours ago
0
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.21 °C; see weather prediction for March 2, 2025

On March 2, 2025, Goa is experiencing a high temperature of 40.05 °C. The weather forecast for today predicts a low of 22.21 °C and a peak of 41.01 °C, with relative humidity at 11% and wind speeds reaching 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and is set to dip below the horizon at 06:41 PM.

Looking ahead to Monday, March 3, 2025, Goa’s temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 21.96 °C to a maximum of 39.82 °C, with humidity dropping to 8%.

With today’s temperatures fluctuating between 22.21 °C and 41.01 °C, expect a scorching day and plan outdoor activities with care. If you’re prone to heat sensitivity, heed the forecast and opt for clothing and activities suited to the warm conditions.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Goa today is a comfortable 34.0, reflecting good air quality. This makes it an ideal day for outdoor exercise, errands, or routine tasks. Staying mindful of the AQI can guide your choices, ensuring your day aligns with your health and comfort.

SOURCE

Photo of Michael Michael7 hours ago
0
Photo of Michael

Michael

Related Articles

LG Elec Says First Quarter Operating Profit Likely Up 82 Year on Year

LG Elec Says First Quarter Operating Profit Likely Up 82 Year on Year

January 10, 2025
Shakun Polymers Files IPO Papers With Sebi

Shakun Polymers Files IPO Papers With Sebi

January 7, 2025
Acquired From Scrap Restored Dakota to Join IAF Fleet in Mar

Acquired From Scrap Restored Dakota to Join IAF Fleet in Mar

January 9, 2025
Simplilearn Educating Professionals

Simplilearn Educating Professionals

January 7, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button