Good News: SEBI Extends Deadline for Comments on Compliance Report Revisions

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the deadline for public comments on its proposed revisions to the annual secretarial compliance report format, auditor appointment criteria, and related party transaction (RPT) approval thresholds. The new deadline is March 7, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of February 28, 2025.

These proposals aim to strengthen corporate governance in listed companies by enhancing compliance, improving transparency in auditor appointments, and setting monetary thresholds for RPT approvals.

Key Changes Proposed by SEBI

1. Revised Format for Annual Secretarial Compliance Report (ASCR)

SEBI has proposed an improved format for the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report (ASCR) to ensure better compliance confirmation with securities laws.

The revised format will provide a more explicit confirmation of compliance.

Exemptions for corporate governance certifications and secretarial auditor reports will be clarified.

The ASCR may become a mandatory part of the annual report to enhance enforcement mechanisms.

2. New Eligibility Criteria for Appointment of Auditors

To ensure better alignment between auditors’ qualifications and listed companies’ needs, SEBI has suggested incorporating criteria from the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 into the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations.

Audit committees will be required to consider the qualifications and experience of auditors before appointment.

Standardized disclosure formats for appointment or re-appointment of statutory and secretarial auditors will be mandated for improved transparency.

The size, qualification, and experience of statutory auditors will need to be proportional to the company’s size and complexity.

3. Monetary Thresholds for Related Party Transactions (RPTs)

SEBI has proposed defining monetary thresholds for RPTs conducted by subsidiaries of listed companies to determine whether audit committee approval is required.

Proposed Thresholds for RPT Approval

For subsidiaries with a financial track record: The lower of 10% of turnover or a monetary threshold will apply. Thresholds: ₹1,000 crore (Main Board listed companies) & ₹50 crore (SME-listed subsidiaries).

For subsidiaries without a financial track record: The lower of 10% of net worth (certified by a chartered accountant) or the monetary threshold will apply. If a subsidiary has negative net worth, share capital plus securities premium will be considered instead.



These thresholds will ensure uniformity in RPT approval norms for different types of subsidiaries.

4. Clarification on Related Party Transactions (RPT) Definition

SEBI has suggested amendments to LODR Regulations to clarify:

Whether exemptions for RPTs between holding and wholly-owned subsidiaries apply to both listed and unlisted entities.

That subsidiaries of listed entities must also comply with RPT disclosure norms.

This move aims to close loopholes and ensure better governance in RPT transactions.

Why These Changes Matter?

Improves corporate governance by strengthening compliance with securities laws.

Ensures auditor qualifications match company size and complexity, reducing financial risks.

Enhances transparency in related party transactions, preventing conflicts of interest.

Protects investors by enforcing stricter disclosure norms.

With the deadline now extended to March 7, 2025, SEBI encourages stakeholders, industry experts, and the public to submit their feedback on the proposed changes.

SEBI’s proposed reforms aim to enhance transparency, accountability, and compliance in listed entities. By revising secretarial compliance norms, setting clear auditor eligibility criteria, and defining RPT approval thresholds, SEBI is taking steps to strengthen corporate governance.

These changes will boost investor confidence, improve financial disclosures, and ensure greater accountability in listed companies and their subsidiaries. Stakeholders are encouraged to review the proposals and provide feedback before the March 7 deadline.

