Government Plans New Waqf Bill – What Could Change

The Union government is expected to introduce the revised Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament when the Budget session resumes on March 10, according to sources familiar with the matter. The Bill, which proposes 40 amendments to the existing Waqf Act, aims to bring significant changes to the governance and regulation of waqf boards, which manage Islamic charitable endowments.

The revised legislation has been approved by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and incorporates suggestions from the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) after extensive consultations with various stakeholders.

Key Provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill

The revised Bill proposes several major amendments, including:

Representation for Muslim Women and Non-Muslims in Waqf Boards – A move aimed at inclusivity and broader participation in decision-making. Changes in Governance and Regulation – Strengthening oversight and streamlining the management of waqf properties across India. Incorporation of JPC Recommendations – The revised Bill reflects inputs from political parties, religious leaders, legal experts, and the public.

Background: Controversy Over the JPC Report

The Bill was initially introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2024 by Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and subsequently referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), led by Jagdambika Pal, for further review.

However, the JPC’s handling of the Bill sparked controversy:

Opposition lawmakers alleged that their dissenting views were ignored.

All 44 amendments proposed by the opposition were rejected, while all government amendments were accepted.

On February 13, when the committee report was tabled, opposition leaders protested, claiming their dissent notes were not included in the final report.

The report was adopted by majority vote, but 11 opposition MPs submitted dissent notes opposing the changes.

Government’s Stance and Opposition Criticism

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has defended the Bill, stating that it aims to bring greater transparency and accountability in the management of waqf properties. The inclusion of Muslim women and non-Muslims in Waqf boards is seen as a progressive step toward better representation.

However, opposition parties have criticized the government’s approach, arguing that the Bill could lead to political interference in Waqf affairs. They also raised concerns about lack of consultation and rejection of alternative proposals.

Next Steps: What to Expect in Parliament

With the Budget session resuming on March 10, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is expected to be introduced in Lok Sabha for debate. Given the strong opposition, the discussions are likely to be heated, and there could be attempts to send the Bill for further review or propose fresh amendments.

The passage of the Bill will depend on:

Parliamentary majority – The BJP and its allies hold a majority in the Lok Sabha, making it likely that the Bill will pass in the lower house.

Rajya Sabha approval – The Bill may face tougher resistance in the Rajya Sabha, where the ruling alliance lacks a majority.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to be a highly debated legislation when Parliament reconvenes. While the government argues that the amendments will bring transparency and inclusivity, the opposition sees them as an attempt to assert greater control over Waqf properties. With political tensions already high, the upcoming discussions in Parliament are expected to be intense and closely watched.

Source