Government wants Rs 51k crore cash outlay in second supplemental proposal for grants

The Union Finance Ministry has sought Parliament’s approval for ₹6,78,508.10 crore in additional spending for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) through the second batch of supplementary demands for grants. This request covers 52 grants and three appropriations and aims to fund various ministries and schemes.

However, the net cash outgo—the actual amount requiring fresh funding—is ₹51,462.86 crore, with the remaining expenditure offset by savings and increased receipts across different government departments.

Key Allocations in the Supplementary Grants

The supplementary budget includes significant allocations across multiple sectors:

1. Major Allocations Across Ministries

Defence Pensions – ₹8,476 crore

Communications – ₹10,910.71 crore

Finance – ₹13,449 crore

Agricultural Schemes – ₹6,044.76 crore

2. Funds Allocated for Key Government Schemes

PM-KISAN – ₹2,185.63 crore

Grants-in-aid under PM-KISAN – ₹1,604.50 crore

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) – ₹10,798 crore

Food Subsidies – ₹9,231 crore

Fertilizer Subsidies – ₹3,000 crore

3. Other Notable Allocations

Agricultural Research (ICAR) – ₹130 crore for additional pension liabilities

Department of Atomic Energy – ₹301.49 crore to procure fuel from Russia’s TVEL for nuclear power generation

Additionally, the government has proposed a token provision of ₹67 lakh to allow the reallocation of savings for new services or initiatives.

What Are Supplementary Grants?

Supplementary grants are additional funds requested by the government when the initially approved budget is insufficient to cover expenditures. These grants ensure that the government can meet unexpected or additional financial commitments within a financial year.

Types of Supplementary Grants:

Supplementary Grants: Requested when the allocated budget is insufficient. Additional Grants: Sought when new spending requirements arise. Excess Grants: Required when actual expenditure exceeds the approved budget. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports these excesses to Parliament, which are then reviewed by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) before approval.

Comparison with Previous Years

FY24: The government sought ₹2 trillion in additional spending, with a net cash outgo of ₹78,673 crore. This was balanced by ₹1.21 trillion in savings across ministries.

FY23: The net cash outgo was ₹1.48 trillion.

For FY25, the Interim Budget had already set total government expenditure at ₹44.90 trillion, reflecting a 7.1% increase from FY23.

The government’s latest supplementary demand for grants reflects its commitment to key welfare programs, defense, and infrastructure while managing expenditures efficiently. By balancing additional spending with savings and enhanced revenues, the government ensures that critical schemes like PM-KISAN, MGNREGS, and subsidies continue without disrupting financial stability. As Parliament reviews the request, the focus remains on fiscal responsibility and economic growth.

