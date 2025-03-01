Govt of TN calls the two-language strategy rigid and the DMK responds

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has once again ignited a political controversy by criticizing the state’s two-language policy, calling it rigid, illogical, and regressive. He claimed that the policy deprives young people, particularly in southern Tamil Nadu, of jobs and opportunities.

His remarks triggered a sharp backlash from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, which accused him of attempting to impose Hindi through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

This debate has reignited tensions over language politics in Tamil Nadu, a state that has a long history of opposing Hindi imposition.

Governor Ravi’s Remarks and Criticism of the Two-Language Policy

During his visit to Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, Governor Ravi stated that:

Southern Tamil Nadu is rich in human and natural resources but has been neglected in terms of industrialization and job opportunities.

The two-language policy (Tamil and English) followed by the state has disadvantaged young people compared to their counterparts in neighboring states, where a three-language policy is implemented.

Limited or no proficiency in Hindi has contributed to higher unemployment in these regions.

He claimed that young people feel restricted by the policy as they are not allowed to study other South Indian languages.

Governor Ravi also alleged that “internal and external forces” were trying to divide and destroy India by spreading lies and hatred in the name of language.

DMK’s Strong Rebuttal

Tamil Nadu’s law minister, S. Regupathy, hit back at the governor, saying:

Tamils do not need lessons on their love for their language.

Tamil Nadu’s economic and educational achievements are superior to many states that follow the three-language policy.

The two-language policy has not hindered progress in education, medicine, or economic development.

The real intention behind Governor Ravi’s statements is to push the Hindi agenda through NEP 2020.

He questioned which sectors Tamil Nadu was lagging behind in, stating that central government reports prove the state’s growth and development.

Regupathy also accused the governor of consistently disrespecting Tamil culture and Tamil Nadu’s governance, referencing past controversies involving Ravi’s stance on Tamil Thaai Vazhthu (the state anthem) and his delay in clearing state government bills.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s Response

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also lashed out at the governor, accusing him and the Union government of:

Using NEP 2020 to impose Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states.

Withholding central funds as blackmail to force Tamil Nadu to accept the three-language policy.

Provoking another language war, similar to the anti-Hindi agitations of the 1960s.

Undermining Tamil Nadu’s autonomy in language and education policies.

Stalin also pointed out that states like Karnataka, Punjab, and Telangana have supported Tamil Nadu’s stance, proving that the resistance to Hindi imposition is not limited to just one state.

The Larger Controversy: NEP 2020 and Hindi Imposition

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 proposes a three-language formula, which Tamil Nadu strongly opposes. The state has historically followed a two-language policy (Tamil and English) since the anti-Hindi agitation in 1965.

Tamil Nadu views the three-language policy as a disguised attempt to promote Hindi at the expense of regional languages. Successive Dravidian governments (DMK and AIADMK) have firmly rejected any attempt to impose Hindi, citing language rights and cultural autonomy.

Governor vs. State Government: A Continuing Feud

This is not the first time Governor R.N. Ravi and the DMK government have clashed. The governor has previously:

Blocked or delayed bills passed by the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, prompting the state to approach the Supreme Court.

Criticized Tamil Nadu’s governance, claiming Dravidian policies have held back certain regions.

Refused to endorse Tamil Thaai Vazhthu as the official state anthem.

Endorsed Sanatana Dharma, which the DMK and its allies oppose due to its alleged links to caste hierarchy.

The latest language controversy in Tamil Nadu highlights the ongoing power struggle between the Governor and the DMK government. Governor Ravi’s remarks have reignited fears of Hindi imposition, a deeply sensitive issue in the state.

With Chief Minister Stalin and the DMK pushing back strongly, this political and ideological battle is set to continue, especially as Tamil Nadu prepares for upcoming elections and policy battles with the central government.

Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy vs. the three-language formula remains at the heart of the debate, symbolizing regional identity, autonomy, and resistance to central authority.

