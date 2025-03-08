Hampi Gangrape Case: Mystery Deepens as Missing Co-Traveller Found Dead

The Karnataka Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the gangrape of two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, near Hampi. The horrific incident occurred on March 6 when the victims were stargazing near Sanapur Lake along with three male tourists. The police are still searching for one more accused involved in the crime.

Arrests and Investigation

The two arrested accused have been identified as Sai Mallu and Chethan Sai, both residents of Gangavathi city.

SP Koppal, Dr. Ram Arasiddi, confirmed the arrests and stated, “We have arrested two persons. One more person is involved, and we will catch him soon.”

Details of the Incident

The Israeli tourist (27) and a homestay operator (29) were with three male tourists – one from the United States and two from India – when the attack happened.

They were sitting by the Tungabhadra Canal near Sanapur Lake around 11 PM when three men on a motorcycle approached them.

The accused initially asked for petrol and ₹100, but when refused, they became violent.

Assault and Sexual Violence

The three assailants physically assaulted the group, pushing the male tourists into the Tungabhadra Canal.

One of the women, a homestay operator, was brutally beaten and left seriously injured.

The two women were sexually assaulted while the attackers robbed them of ₹9,500 in cash, mobile phones, and a bag.

Victims and Casualties

Two male tourists escaped – one identified as Daniel from the US and another as Pankaj from Maharashtra.

The third tourist, Bibash from Odisha, went missing.

His body was recovered on Saturday night, according to the police.

Legal Action Taken

A case has been registered at Gangavathi Rural Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including:

Gang Rape

Attempted Murder

Extortion

Robbery/Dacoity with intent to cause death or grievous hurt

The police are continuing their investigation to arrest the third accused and ensure justice for the victims.

The Hampi gangrape case has shocked the nation, raising serious concerns about tourist safety in the region. While two suspects have been arrested, authorities are under pressure to apprehend the remaining accused and strengthen security measures for both domestic and international visitors. The case highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement of laws and better protection for travelers.

