If Trump Can not Make a Deal, the Government Will Shut Down

With just two weeks left before the March 14 deadline, Republicans and Democrats are scrambling to agree on a spending deal that would keep the U.S. government open. Ongoing negotiations have been complicated by deep political divisions, particularly over President Donald Trump’s budget policies, which have sparked intense debate among lawmakers.

Key Challenges in the Negotiations

One of the biggest obstacles in the negotiations is Trump’s defiance of previous spending laws, his decision to suspend foreign aid, and the large-scale firing of federal employees. Democrats argue that these unilateral actions have made it difficult to finalize a funding deal.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries emphasized last week that ensuring the government follows spending laws is a top priority. Democrats also want to block further job cuts and prevent Trump’s budget adviser, billionaire Elon Musk, from making additional changes to government programs.

Meanwhile, Republicans believe the Democrats’ restrictions on Trump’s authority are unreasonable. Senator Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, criticized what she called “poison pills” in the bill that could limit presidential powers.

Despite these disagreements, Collins expressed optimism, stating that she is “very close” to an agreement with Democrats to maintain government funding at current levels through September 30. Trump has also signaled support for this proposal.

Scope of the Spending Bill

The current spending bill under discussion would only cover part of the federal budget. Key agencies like the Department of Defense and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would receive funding, but major financial concerns—such as the rising national debt and programs like Social Security and Medicare—are not included in this deal.

Stopgap Measures in Play

House Speaker Mike Johnson has suggested passing a temporary funding bill to keep the government running while negotiations continue. Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Johnson said, “We are working hard to do our responsibility to keep the government open. We need our Democrat colleagues to come to the table and be reasonable about that.”

Since Johnson leads a narrow 218-215 Republican majority in the House, he will likely need Democratic support to pass any bill. In the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, at least 60 votes are required for most legislation, making bipartisan cooperation essential.

Potential Impact of a Government Shutdown

If lawmakers fail to reach a deal by March 14, the government would be forced to furlough hundreds of thousands of federal employees and suspend “nonessential” operations. This would affect services such as financial regulation and maintenance of national parks.

Trump’s administration has already directed federal agencies to prepare for additional layoffs. Over 100,000 government workers have already been let go or offered buyouts, and more cuts could be on the way.

The last government shutdown, which lasted 35 days and ended in January 2019, was the longest in U.S. history. It resulted from a standoff over Trump’s efforts to build a border wall. With tensions rising once again, many fear another prolonged shutdown.

Blame Game Begins as Deadline Approaches

With no clear resolution in sight, both parties are blaming each other for the impasse.

Jeffries insists that Republicans, who control the White House and both chambers of Congress, bear the responsibility for ensuring the government remains funded. However, Representative John Rutherford, a Republican from Florida, argues that Democrats would be at fault if they vote against a short-term spending extension.

As the March 14 deadline nears, the U.S. government faces the risk of another shutdown that could have widespread consequences for federal workers, public services, and the economy. While some lawmakers remain hopeful about a last-minute deal, the deep political divisions in Washington make it uncertain whether a compromise will be reached in time. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the government can avoid another costly and disruptive shutdown.

