India Hits Back: Slams UNHR Chief for Cherry-Picked Kashmir & Manipur Remarks

India has strongly criticized UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, for his “unfounded and baseless” remarks about the situation in Jammu & Kashmir and Manipur during the 58th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

India’s Strong Response at UNHRC

On Monday, March 4, 2025, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Arindam Bagchi, firmly rejected the High Commissioner’s comments, accusing him of using “loose terminology” and “cherry-picking situations” that do not reflect the ground realities in India.

Bagchi asserted that India, the world’s largest democracy, remains a vibrant and pluralistic society, and that such concerns raised by the UN were misplaced.

“Unfounded and baseless comments in the update contrast jarringly with the ground realities. The people of India have repeatedly proven wrong such misplaced concerns about us.”

He urged the UN to develop a better understanding of India’s diversity and openness, emphasizing the nation’s civilizational ethos that continues to define its robust civic space.

India Rejects Kashmir Reference in UN Report

A major point of contention was the UN report’s reference to Kashmir, which Bagchi dismissed as “erroneous.”

“Nothing illustrates this divergence more than the passing reference to Jammu and Kashmir, erroneously referred to as Kashmir,” he asserted.

Highlighting Jammu & Kashmir’s significant progress, Bagchi pointed out:

Large voter turnout in local elections

Booming tourism sector

Rapid infrastructure development

Overall improvement in peace and stability

“Ironically, in a year that stood out for the region’s improving peace and inclusive progress, the global update itself needs a genuine update.”

Concerns Over Oversimplifications and Generalizations

Bagchi also criticized the UN’s tendency to oversimplify complex issues, stating that the global update contained sweeping and generalized remarks.

“We are concerned about oversimplifications of complex issues, sweeping remarks, loose terminologies, and apparent cherry-picking of situations,” he stated.

He urged the UN Human Rights Office to self-reflect before making allegations against sovereign nations.

“The High Commissioner has sensed a pervasive unease, but we would submit that a key element to addressing this is a long and hard look in the mirror by the office of the High Commissioner.”

India’s strong rebuttal at the UNHRC highlights its stance against what it considers misrepresentation of its internal affairs by global organizations. The government has reaffirmed its commitment to democracy, pluralism, and progress, dismissing the UN’s concerns as outdated and inaccurate.

With Jammu & Kashmir experiencing record development and electoral participation, India has called for a more accurate and fair global perspective on its human rights situation.

