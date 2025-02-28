India Slams Secrecy in UNSC Decisions & Calls It a Hidden Veto

India has once again stressed the urgent need for reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), particularly in its working methods and transparency. Speaking at the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) Plenary, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P. Harish, highlighted concerns over the secrecy surrounding decisions taken by the Security Council’s subsidiary bodies.

He pointed out that while decisions on listing terror entities are made public, the rejection or technical hold on such listings remains undisclosed to most UN members, calling it a “disguised veto.”

Need for Transparency in UNSC Subsidiary Bodies

Ambassador Harish emphasized that the working of the subsidiary bodies, particularly those responsible for sanctioning terror groups, lacks transparency. He specifically pointed out how certain nations use technical holds to block proposals for blacklisting terrorists without providing justification.

India has consistently raised concerns over the functioning of the 1267 Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee, which deals with requests to designate individuals and groups as global terrorists. Despite submitting evidence-based proposals to blacklist terrorists, many of India’s requests have been blocked without explanation, often by China, a veto-holding member and a close ally of Pakistan.

Call for UNSC Reform to Address Global Security Concerns

India’s representative stressed that the UNSC’s inability to address key global security issues raises doubts about its effectiveness. The Security Council, originally structured eight decades ago, does not reflect today’s geopolitical realities. Harish argued that if the UN is to remain relevant and fulfill its mandate of ensuring global peace and security, it must undergo urgent reforms.

“The demand in this Chamber for reforms is loud and clear. The world is questioning the UN’s ability to meaningfully intervene on crucial issues, particularly in the realm of peace and security,” he stated.

India Criticizes Delayed Progress in UNSC Reforms

Despite widespread agreement among UN members on the need for reforms, India lamented the lack of tangible progress. Harish noted that while discussions have been ongoing for years, no real changes have been implemented.

He criticized the slow-moving nature of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) process, which lacks a defined timeline or a concrete text for reform. India called for establishing a clear framework with fixed deadlines to achieve meaningful changes in the Security Council’s structure and decision-making process.

“It is time to move forward. It is time to show results,” Harish asserted, urging UN members to act instead of continuing endless discussions.

Holistic Approach to UNSC Reforms

India also warned against a piecemeal approach to reforms, emphasizing that all aspects of the Security Council must be addressed together. Harish pointed out that issues like the composition of the Council, the working methods of its committees, and the role of peacekeeping forces must be reformed in a comprehensive manner.

For India, as the largest cumulative contributor of troops to UN peacekeeping missions, the concerns of troop-contributing countries must be considered while implementing peacekeeping mandates.

Obsolete Items in UNSC Agenda Should Be Removed

Another key issue raised by India was the outdated agenda items that continue to be discussed in the Security Council for political reasons. Harish argued that obsolete topics that no longer hold relevance in today’s world should be removed to allow the Council to focus on pressing global security concerns.

Furthermore, India suggested that the Security Council should engage more actively with the broader UN membership. A more analytical report on the Council’s work should be presented to the UN General Assembly, providing member states with a platform to evaluate its effectiveness.

India has made a strong case for urgent reforms in the UN Security Council, particularly in its decision-making transparency, outdated structure, and working methods. The issue of selective veto powers being used to block terrorism-related sanctions remains a key concern.

As the global security landscape evolves, India has urged the UN to act swiftly in reforming the Security Council to make it more representative, accountable, and effective. Without such changes, the credibility of the UNSC as the world’s foremost peacekeeping body will continue to be questioned.

