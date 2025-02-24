Indian-origin passenger on American Airlines Delhi plane sends SOS from Rome hotel: I am terribly stressed

An Indian-origin man has reported being stranded in Rome after his flight from New York to New Delhi was unexpectedly diverted due to a security concern on Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that American Airlines flight AA292 was rerouted to Rome following a reported “security issue.”

The passenger, identified as Lucky Chawla on X, posted about his ordeal, seeking assistance from American Airlines. “AA292 getting rerouted due to a bomb threat has left me stranded at a Rome hotel—my checked bags are at the airport. Crew & ground staff were amazing, but I’m extremely stressed—I urgently need my bags to rebook my trip.

Unable to get any help. Please help,” he wrote. American Airlines responded, apologizing and promising support: “We’re sorry to hear you were unable to get your bag. We’ve reached out to our team in FCO to see if we can get you additional information.”

The flight, which took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York en route to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, landed safely at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci International Airport at 5:30 pm, according to an AFP report citing the FAA.

While the FAA did not specify the security issue, Reuters and the Flight Emergency Site, citing sources, reported that the diversion stemmed from a bomb threat. Social media footage showed an Italian Air Force jet escorting the Boeing 787-9 to the runway. ABC News, quoting a senior official, noted that the threat, received via email, was later deemed non-credible.

