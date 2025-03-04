IPS Officer Transferred as IG Complaint Rocks Department

Days after accusing Inspector General (IG) D Roopa Moudgil of unauthorized access to her office and planting confidential documents, IPS officer Vartika Katiyar was transferred from her post.

Vartika Katiyar’s Transfer Order

According to an official notification issued on March 3, 2025, Vartika Katiyar (2010 batch IPS officer) has been transferred from her role as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Internal Security Division, Bengaluru, to the post of DIG & Additional Commandant General, Home Guards & Ex-officio Additional Director, Civil Defence, Bengaluru.

The transfer was effective immediately, as per the order. Meanwhile, D Roopa Moudgil remains in her current position as IG, Internal Security Division.

The Allegations Against IG D Roopa

In a complaint dated February 20, 2025, Katiyar accused IG D Roopa of:

Orchestrating unauthorized access to her office

Directing subordinates to enter her chamber and take photographs of documents

Planting confidential files from other departments in her office

How the Incident Unfolded

Katiyar’s complaint, addressed to Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and copied to Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Mohan, alleged that on September 6, 2024, two personnel under Roopa’s direction entered her office in her absence:

Head constable Manjunath TS and Home Guard Mallikarjun accessed Katiyar’s chamber using keys from the control room.

They took photographs of official documents and circulated them via WhatsApp.

The two men admitted that they had acted on Roopa’s orders and had planted files.

Katiyar strongly objected to this act, stating:

“Official and confidential documents are stored in my office room. Unauthorised entry, especially after office hours, is a crime.”

Katiyar Warned of Future Retaliation

In her complaint, Katiyar also alleged that Roopa had threatened to take revenge against her and could tamper with her annual appraisal report.

She warned:

“She has threatened to take revenge against me once she becomes the DG & IGP. If any untoward incident happens in my office from now on, Roopa will be directly responsible.”

Additionally, she raised concerns that similar incidents may have happened before but had only recently come to her notice.

Government’s Response and Transfer Decision

Following these serious allegations, the Karnataka government issued Katiyar’s transfer order. The order clarified that her new position is considered equivalent in status to her previous post under Rule 12 of IPS (Pay) Rules 2016.

The transfer of Vartika Katiyar after her allegations against D Roopa Moudgil has raised serious questions about the handling of internal conflicts within the police force. While the government has acted swiftly with a transfer, it remains to be seen whether an investigation will be conducted into the unauthorized access and document tampering allegations.

With Katiyar warning of further retaliation, this case could escalate further if the authorities do not address her concerns.

