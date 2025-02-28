Kerala’s fishing community goes on strike against offshore drilling

Fisherfolk across Kerala staged a massive 24-hour “coastal hartal” on Thursday, protesting the Union government’s decision to auction five offshore blocks along the state’s coast for sand and mineral mining.

The strike, called by the Fisheries Coordination Committee (FCC), saw thousands of fish workers participating in demonstrations, bringing fishing activities, markets, and processing units to a complete halt. The protestors argue that offshore mining could severely damage the marine ecosystem and threaten their livelihoods.

Fishing Operations Halt as Protests Intensify

From midnight on Thursday, all fishing operations in Kerala were suspended as part of the strike. Fishing vessels remained anchored, fish markets were closed, and fish processing units came to a standstill. The protest extended across the coastal regions of the state, with fisherfolk gathering in large numbers to voice their concerns.

The FCC, which includes trade unions affiliated with the Left parties and the Congress, strongly opposed the Centre’s move, stating that the proposed mining operations would lead to ecological destruction and economic hardship for thousands of families dependent on fishing.

Impact of Offshore Mining on Marine Life and Livelihoods

The Centre has auctioned five offshore mining blocks in Kerala:

Kollam South

Kollam North

Alappuzha

Ponnani

Chavakkad

Fishing organizations claim that mining near Quilon Bank, a highly productive fishing region off the Kollam coast, would disrupt marine biodiversity and deplete fish stocks, particularly affecting species like sardines and mackerel.

“This is a question of our survival. If we lose this, the fishing community will cease to exist. We will oppose the mining process at any cost,” said Peter Mathias, a member of the FCC.

Centre’s Justification for Offshore Mining

The Union government’s decision is based on a study by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), which estimates that 302 million tonnes of construction-grade sand can be extracted from Kerala’s offshore mining blocks.

The depth of mining is expected to range between 48.4 metres to 62.4 metres. Similar auctions have been conducted in Gujarat and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

However, critics argue that no environmental studies have been conducted to assess the impact of mining on marine ecosystems and coastal communities.

“No efforts have been made to convince coastal people that this is a beneficial move. It sounds like a mysterious plan,” said A.R. Kannan from the Congress-affiliated fishing trade union.

Kerala Government’s Opposition to Offshore Mining

The Kerala state government has officially opposed offshore mining on multiple occasions.

January 11: Kerala opposed the move at a roadshow organized by the Union Ministry of Mines in Kochi. January 19: The state raised objections at the 64th Central Geological Programming Board Meeting in Bhubaneswar. February 13: A letter was sent by the Principal Secretary of the Industries Department to the Centre, reiterating Kerala’s stance.

State Industries Minister P. Rajeev criticized the Congress for not raising objections when amendments to the Offshore Areas Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act were proposed in 2022 in Parliament.

Planned Protest March to Parliament

As the next step in their protest, fisherfolk and allied unions have planned a march to Parliament on March 12. The march aims to pressure the Centre into reversing its decision and ensuring that the voices of coastal communities are heard.

Indian Fishermen Arrested in Sri Lanka Return Home

Meanwhile, in a separate development, 25 Indian fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on February 23 for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), returned home to Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

A total of 32 fishermen had been detained, and their boats were seized. Officials confirmed that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining seven fishermen.

The large-scale coastal hartal in Kerala highlights the growing resistance among fisherfolk against offshore mining, which they believe could have disastrous consequences for their livelihoods and marine biodiversity. With the state government also opposing the move, the issue is likely to escalate further.

As fisherfolk prepare for their March 12 protest in Delhi, the Union government faces mounting pressure to reconsider its decision. Meanwhile, the arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka adds another layer of concern for the fishing community, emphasizing the need for better policies to protect their rights and security.

Source