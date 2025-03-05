KL Rahul expresses frustration on questions over his place: ‘Whatever Rohit instructed me, I’ve done to best of my abilities’

Indian cricketer KL Rahul has admitted that while he enjoys batting at the top order, he is always ready to adapt to the team’s needs. The 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who began his international career as an opener, has now settled into the middle order, becoming a crucial part of the team’s ODI setup.

KL Rahul’s Transition to the Middle Order

Rahul’s shift in the batting order was driven by the team’s strategy to strengthen the middle order. Over time, he has embraced the No. 6 position, delivering consistent performances. His ability to adjust has made him indispensable, and he has excelled in this role, particularly in high-pressure situations.

One such moment came during the Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia, where Rahul played a match-winning knock. He scored an unbeaten 42 runs off 34 balls, accelerating at the right moment and ensuring a comfortable victory for India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He even finished the chase in style with a six.

Adapting to Different Formats and Positions

Rahul reflected on the challenge of transitioning between different formats and positions. Speaking to Star Sports after India’s semifinal win, he shared his thoughts on moving from opening in red-ball cricket to batting lower in the white-ball format.

“Yeah, I do [enjoy batting at the top], I won’t lie,” Rahul said. “Opening the batting in Australia in Test matches against a strong attack is tough, and then coming here to bat lower in the order feels different. But I’ve played white-ball cricket this way for the last four-five years, so I’m used to it.”

He further revealed that his shift to No. 6 began during India’s ODI series against Sri Lanka, when the team decided to promote a left-hander in the top order.

“I’ve learned to adjust over time. I’ve had to work more on my boundary-hitting ability in the past year because I knew I’d be batting at No. 6. In Sri Lanka, I realized that’s where the team needed me, so I started preparing for the role,” he explained.

Rahul’s Long-Term Role in the Middle Order

While some see Rahul’s role in the middle order as a recent adjustment, he pointed out that he has been batting at No. 5 since 2020 and has delivered strong performances, including during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“Honestly, since 2020, I’ve been batting at No. 5, but sometimes people forget that. I’ve performed my role wherever the team has needed me,” Rahul emphasized.

Frustration Over Questions About His Place in the XI

Despite his contributions, Rahul expressed frustration over the constant speculation about his place in the playing XI.

“Every time I perform well in a series, there’s a break from ODIs, and when we return, there’s always a question mark—‘Will he play? Where does he fit?’ Sometimes I wonder, what more can I do?” he said.

He stressed that he has always followed captain Rohit Sharma’s instructions and done his best in every role assigned to him.

Rahul on Rohit Sharma’s Support

Rahul also acknowledged the unwavering support he has received from Rohit Sharma, which has boosted his confidence.

“Whatever Rohit has asked me to do, I’ve done it to the best of my ability. And I know he appreciates it. He has always backed me, and that gives me confidence going into every game,” he concluded.

KL Rahul’s ability to adapt to different batting positions has made him a key player for India. While he still enjoys opening, he has embraced his role in the middle order, delivering crucial performances when needed. With Rohit’s backing and his own determination, Rahul remains an essential part of India’s white-ball setup.