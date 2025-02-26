Kolkata’s Triple Murder Mystery Solved? Police Blame 2 Family Members

In a shocking case from Kolkata’s Tangra area, three members of a family—two women and a teenage girl—were found murdered inside their home, while three others, including two brothers, were injured in a car crash on the same day. Kolkata Police have ruled out the involvement of any outsider, stating that the brothers, Pranay and Prasun Dey, are solely responsible for the killings.

Police Investigation and Suspects

According to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, the motive behind the murders is believed to be related to business disputes within the family.

The two brothers, Pranay and Prasun, initially claimed it was a suicide pact, saying the family had consumed porridge laced with sleeping pills.

However, after investigation, police determined that the brothers were behind the killings and had misled authorities.

The police have not yet revealed the specific roles of each brother in the crime but confirmed that legal action will be taken against them.

No Outside Involvement

Verma emphasized that police are “pretty sure” the crime was committed by the two brothers alone, and no third party was involved. However, forensic and expert opinions are being sought to confirm the details of their statements.

The Incident: Murders & Car Crash on the Same Day

Murder at the Tangra Residence

On February 19, 2025, three members of the Dey family were found dead inside their home in Tangra, Kolkata. The victims include:

Two women (wives of the accused brothers)

A teenage girl (Prasun’s daughter)

Car Crash on Eastern Metropolitan Bypass

On the same day, three other members of the family, including:

Pranay and Prasun Dey (the accused brothers)

Pranay’s son (a young boy)

were injured after their car crashed into a Metro Rail pillar on Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in southern Kolkata.

The police learned about the murders from the injured boy, who is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Family’s Financial Troubles & Motive Behind the Crime

During their probe, police found that the Dey family was facing financial difficulties. Investigators suspect that business-related tensions may have led to the tragic events.

Authorities are now seeking legal advice regarding the injured child’s custody. According to Commissioner Verma, efforts will be made to place the child with a relative, following legal procedures.

Legal Action & Next Steps

The two brothers, Pranay and Prasun, will face legal consequences for their involvement in the murders.

Expert opinions are being taken to verify their claims about the crime.

The young boy, who survived the crash, may be placed under the care of relatives as per legal provisions.

This disturbing case has left Kolkata in shock, as police continue to uncover more details about the family’s internal conflicts that led to this horrifying crime.

The Kolkata triple murder case has exposed a tragic family conflict, where two brothers allegedly killed their own family members over financial and business issues. Their attempt to mislead police with a suicide pact story was uncovered, and they will now face legal action.

As authorities investigate further, the priority remains ensuring justice for the victims and proper care for the surviving child.

