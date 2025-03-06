Maharashtra Govt’s ₹10 Cr News Tracking Centre—For Transparency or Control

The Maharashtra government has announced the establishment of a media monitoring centre to track and analyze news content across print, electronic, and digital platforms. With a budget of ₹10 crore, the centre aims to ensure factual reporting and provide real-time clarifications on misleading or negative news.

Purpose of the Media Monitoring Centre

According to the government resolution (GR) released on Wednesday, the centre will:

Collect and analyze news reports from various media outlets.

Identify factual and misleading news.

Prepare detailed factual reports for government reference.

Provide real-time clarifications on misleading news.

Respond quickly to negative news reports.

The need for such a centre arose due to the rapid expansion of print, television, and digital media platforms. The government wants to ensure that news related to its policies and schemes is accurately monitored and clarified under one unified system.

Operational Details and Working Hours

The media monitoring centre will function daily from 8 AM to 10 PM. It will be operated by the Directorate of Information and Publicity, which will oversee the entire monitoring and response process.

The government has already granted administrative and financial approval for the centre’s establishment.

Hiring a Professional Consultant for News Analysis

To manage the centre efficiently, the government will hire a professional consultant through an e-tender process for an initial period of one year. The consultant’s role will include:

Collecting government-related news in PDF format.

Categorizing news into positive, negative, departments, issues, incidents, and individuals.

Monitoring electronic media and providing hourly updates on news trends, public sentiment, and the overall tone of the coverage.

If the consultant performs satisfactorily, the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) can extend their contract up to two years, but the total term cannot exceed three years.

Why is Maharashtra Setting Up This Centre?

The Maharashtra government believes that media monitoring is crucial in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. With news spreading rapidly across multiple platforms, having a centralized system to track and respond to news coverage will:

Prevent misinformation from misleading the public.

Ensure government policies are accurately represented.

Maintain transparency in communication.

Respond swiftly to negative or misleading narratives.

By investing ₹10 crore in this initiative, the government aims to create a structured and effective media response mechanism that enhances communication between the government and the public.

The Maharashtra government’s decision to set up a media monitoring centre is a significant step toward combating misinformation and ensuring factual reporting. By analyzing news trends and responding to misleading reports in real time, the centre will play a crucial role in shaping public perception of government policies and initiatives. The hiring of a professional consultant ensures a systematic approach to media analysis, making the centre a valuable tool for effective governance and transparency.

Source