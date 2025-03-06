Malaysia might consider a reaction to US chip tariffs with firms, according to the ministry

Malaysia is in talks with semiconductor companies operating in the country to assess how they might absorb the effects of potential US tariffs on chips, Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz revealed in an interview with Reuters. This comes as Malaysia seeks to protect its export-driven economy from possible disruptions.

The United States, under President Donald Trump, has proposed a 25% or higher tariff on semiconductor imports. However, the timeline for implementing these tariffs remains uncertain.

“We’re discussing with the companies… whether the tariffs will be absorbed by the consumers,” Tengku Zafrul stated.

The minister emphasized that chip exports from Malaysia will continue, but someone—either businesses or consumers—must bear the increased costs. The government has not yet outlined whether it will offer financial support to counter these tariffs.

Malaysia’s Role in the US Semiconductor Market

Malaysia plays a crucial role in the global semiconductor supply chain, housing major US multinational chipmakers such as Intel and GlobalFoundries. The country is also one of the top exporters of semiconductors to the US.

In 2023 alone, Malaysia exported $16.2 billion worth of chips to the US, accounting for nearly 20% of total US semiconductor imports, according to US trade data reviewed by Reuters.

Malaysia’s Data Centre Sector Remains Resilient Amid US Export Restrictions

While concerns over US semiconductor tariffs persist, Malaysia’s data centre industry remains strong despite US export restrictions on advanced AI chips. The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) computing is expected to drive further growth in the sector.

Malaysia is becoming a key hub for data centres in Southeast Asia, with major investments from US tech giants like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Oracle. These companies primarily focus on cloud computing and AI-driven data centres in the country.

However, the final days of Joe Biden’s administration saw new restrictions on the use of US chips overseas, aiming to limit China’s access to AI semiconductors. These rules, set to take effect in May 2025, limit US cloud service providers—such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon—to deploying only 50% of their total AI computing power outside the US, with only 7% allocated to countries like Malaysia that lack privileged access to US chips.

Tengku Zafrul: Malaysia’s Data Centres Will Continue Growing

Despite these restrictions, Tengku Zafrul remains optimistic about Malaysia’s data centre sector, stating that it has been growing with these limitations in mind.

“When we talk to the data centre players—Microsoft, Google, AWS—there is not a concern because the allocation is adequate,” he said.

The minister added that Malaysia’s data centre sector would not experience any slowdown since AI adoption is expected to surge across various industries.

Why Malaysia’s Data Centre Industry Remains Strong

US tech giants are leading investors in Malaysia’s data centre industry.

AI demand is expected to continue growing despite chip restrictions.

Cloud computing and AI-driven applications will sustain expansion in Malaysia.

Malaysia is navigating the impact of potential US tariffs on semiconductors by engaging chip manufacturers to discuss cost absorption. While chip exports face uncertainties, the country’s data centre industry remains robust, supported by investments from major US tech firms.

Despite US export restrictions, Malaysia’s AI-driven cloud infrastructure is expected to continue its rapid growth. As global demand for AI accelerates, Malaysia’s role in the semiconductor and data centre industries will remain crucial in the years to come.

